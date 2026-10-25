Eagles Once Sang on This Massive Boz Scaggs Hit Back in the Early 80s

In 1980, Boz Scaggs released “Look What You’ve Done To Me”. The sweet love song, written by Scaggs and David Foster, is part of the soundtrack for Urban Cowboy, a film that was released in 1980 starring John Travolta and Debra Winger.

“Look What You’ve Done To Me” says, “Love, look what you’ve done to me / Never thought I’d fall again so easily / Oh, love, you wouldn’t lie to me, would you / Leading me to feel this way.“

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Scaggs actually recorded two different versions of “Look What You’ve Done To Me”. In addition to the version that is part of Urban Cowboy, Scaggs released another version as a single. Scaggs’ version that went to radio features members of Eagles on the track. The band’s Don Felder plays guitar, while Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Timothy B. Schmit provide background vocals.

“Look What You’ve Done To Me” also had Steve Lukather, Mike Porcaro, and Jeff Porcaro, members of Toto. Their involvement became a very full-circle moment, since Scaggs was influential in the formation of Toto.

Urban Cowboy remains one of the most star-studded soundtracks of all time. Joe Walsh of The Eagles is part of the soundtrack, along with Jimmy Buffett, Bonnie Raitt, Anne Murray, and Mickey Gilley, among others. Eagles’ “Lyin’ Eyes”, a Top 5 single from 1975, is also part of The Urban Cowboy soundtrack.

The Story Behind “Look What You’ve Done To Me” by Boz Scaggs

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Although it doesn’t happen often, both Foster and Scaggs were asked specifically to write a song for Urban Cowboy. By the time the movie was released, Scaggs already had several hits, including “Lowdown”, his first Top 5 single, out in 1976, and “Lido Shuffle”, a Top 20 hit from 1977.

Nonetheless, someone from the Urban Cowboy film reached out to both Scaggs and Foster to write a song for the movie. However, the song was needed by the next day. The two stayed up most of the night, with Foster playing several intros that Scaggs didn’t like. Fortunately, once Foster played the beginning of “Look What You’ve Done To Me”, Scaggs latched onto the melody, and “Look What You’ve Done To Me” was written and on a courier plane the following morning.

Scaggs followed “Look What You’ve Done To Me” with “Miss Sun”, another hit single. After “Miss Sun”, Scaggs didn’t release another single until 1988, with “Heart Of Mine”. That song became his final big hit.

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