Ella Langley is capping off a massive year with an equally impressive performance. The “Choosin’ Texas” singer took the stage at the 2026 CMA Awards, where she delivered an epic performance of “Loving Life Again.”

The singer looked stunning as she delivered the uplifting tune, as she appeared to fully take in the huge moment in her career.

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Langley’s time on stage isn’t the only reason the night is a big one for her. The country star earned the most nominations of the year, with an impressive nine nods.

In the Single of the Year and Song of the Year categories both “Be Her” and “Choosin’ Texas” were recognized. The latter song wound winning both awards, and is also up for Music Video of the Year.

Additionally, “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” Langley’s duet with Morgan Wallen, is up for Musical Event of the Year.

Meanwhile, the tracks’ album, Dandelion, got a nod for Album of the Year. Perhaps most notably, Langley is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

What to Know About the 2026 CMA Awards

Langley is far from the only performer of the year. Host Lainey Wilson is also set to take the stage, with Luke Combs, Vince Gill, and Megan Moroney scheduled to perform as well.

Additionally, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top, and Tucker Wetmore will deliver sure-to-memorable performances.

Tim McGraw is also slated to give a special performance. His time on stage is meant to celebrate his recent induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Mumford & Sons will have a big night too. The band is set to make their CMA performance debut alongside seasoned vet Chris Stapleton. The “Tennessee Whiskey” singer will return to the stage to perform with Stephen Wilson Jr..

Two special performances are also slated for the evening.

First, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Halestorm, HARDY, and Marcus King will team up to celebrate Brooks & Dunn. The famed duo are this year’s recipients of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dolly Parton will, of course, also be honored with an unforgettable tribute for the icon whose influence and legacy touched every corner of entertainment and beyond.

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