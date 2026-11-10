Lainey Wilson Has a Hilarious Plan for Ella Langley if She Sweeps the 2026 CMA Awards

While the CMA Awards will celebrate some of the biggest names in country music, the night might be all about Ella Langley. Over the last few years, the hitmaker has completely taken over the genre with hits like “Be Her,” “Choosin’ Texas,” and “I Can’t Love You Anymore.” But at the CMA Awards, Langley led the night with nine nominations. And when nominated for Entertainer of the Year, she found herself competing against her friend. Although wishing Langley the best, Lainey Wilson revealed she was keeping a bedazzled broom on standby to help her friend sweep up the competition.

On November 18, Wilson will host the CMA Awards for the third consecutive year. It will mark her second year of hosting solo. But knowing her way around the stage, Wilson was thrilled to be part of the biggest night in country music. And she will do more than host. Just like Langley, the singer will also perform.

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Although Wilson competed alongside Langley in every category she was nominated in, she joked with Country Heat Weekly about being there to support her friend. “I am gathering ideas and I’ll tell you one of my ideas because I told Ella this. I said, ‘girl, I’m going to bring you a bedazzled broom’ so she can sweep it up…I’m going to be there with a bedazzled dust pan.”

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Lainey Wilson Explains What It Means To Be Entertainer Of The Year

It might be a joke, but given Wilson’s previous hosting duties, she proved that she was more than willing to have a little fun. But when it came to holding the Entertainer of the Year Award, she explained what the title meant to her. “I think it just stands for representing country as a genre, whatever that looks like…Each year that I have been nominated for Entertainer of the Year, I feel like it looks like something different for me.”

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Each year in Wilson’s career looked completely different. But whether she was hosting, singing, or competing for another award, she understood that her success was part of something bigger. “I think it just means representing the genre in the best light that you possibly can. And there’s a lot of people doing that.”

Don’t miss Langley’s chance to make country music history at the CMA Awards, airing on November 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. The event will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)