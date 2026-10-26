Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” Returns to No. 1, Extending Its Record-Breaking Run

Ella Langley is back on top. After briefly slipping from the No. 1 spot, this week, “Choosin’ Texas” is once again leading the Billboard Hot 100.

With the hit song once again in the top spot, Langley has extended her record Hot 100 streak to 25 weeks.

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Mariah Carey, who long held the record at 22 weeks thanks to “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” is now second in the record books. Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” are tied for third with 19 weeks each.

This week marks the seventh distinct stay for “Choosin’ Texas” on the Hot 100, extending the record for the most separate No. 1 runs over a single release cycle. Carey’s holiday classic holds the record overall, with eight ascents to No. 1 between 2019-2025.

In addition to its Hot 100 success, “Choosin’ Texas” has had wins across several charts.

The song spent a record-tying 26 weeks atop the Streaming Songs chart, though its now fallen to the fourth position. It’s still holding its No. 2 high on Radio Songs, and has now fallen 2-5 after a record 19 weeks atop Digital Song Sales.

“Choosin’ Texas” has now led the Hot Country Songs chart for 46 weeks, making it the second-longest No. 1 run in the chart’s history. It sits only behind Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant To Be,” which ruled the chart for 50 weeks from 2017-2018.

Ella Langley’s Chart Success

“Choosin’ Texas” is not the only song that has proven to be a chart success for Langley.

Earlier this week, “Loving Life Again” rose to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, making Langley the third woman in country music history to score four or more No. 1 hits from a single album.

In addition to “Loving Life Again,” Dandelion‘s “Choosin’ Texas,” “Be Her,” and “I Can’t Love You Anymore” all hit No. 1 on country radio.

The other women to celebrate the same accomplishment are Shania Twain and Carrie Underwood. The former artist nabbed six chart toppers with her 1995 album, The Woman in Me. Meanwhile, the latter one had four songs off of 2007’s Carnival Ride go No. 1.

Now, Langley holds the record for the fastest woman to achieve six No. 1s, a feat she achieved in just 99 weeks.

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