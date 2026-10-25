Ella Langley Joins Shania Twain and Carrie Underwood in the Record Books—and It’s Not for “Choosin’ Texas”

Ella Langley is adding another achievement to her record-breaking year. This time around, it’s not “Choosin’ Texas” that’s responsible for the feat, but “Loving Life Again,” which recently rose to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart.

With its ascension to the top spot, Langley became the third woman in country music history to score four or more No. 1 hits from a single album.

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Dandelion‘s “Loving Life Again,” “Choosin’ Texas,” “Be Her,” and “I Can’t Love You Anymore” all hit No. 1 on country radio.

The other women to celebrate the same accomplishment are none other than Shania Twain and Carrie Underwood. The former artist nabbed six chart toppers with her 1995 album, The Woman in Me, while the latter one had four songs off of 2007’s Carnival Ride go No. 1.

Additionally, with her latest hit, Langley now holds the record for the fastest woman to achieve six No. 1s.

She did so in 99 weeks, starting with “You Look Like You Love Me” in December 2024, and ending with “Loving Life Again.” In doing so, Langley surpassed both Underwood and Lady A in the record books.

While taking men into account, only Jelly Roll (96) and Alan Jackson (94) have raced to six more quickly than Langley.

Ella Langley’s Record-Breaking Year

While the success of “Loving Life Again” is remarkable, it’s nothing compared to that of “Choosin’ Texas.” The hit recently became the longest–running chart topper in Billboard Hot 100 history.

“I’m genuinely trying to find the words to help explain what’s going on in my brain today. I don’t know. Thank you so much,” Langley said in an Instagram video after she achieved the feat. “I feel like I just don’t even know what to say at this point. I mean, I’m running out of like hyperboles to describe how I feel.”

“It’s changing my life. It’s changing lives of the writers of this song. It’s changing lives of my family,” she added. “It is truly growing an atmosphere for something I’m going to be able to do the rest of my life. And I just today, it doesn’t feel like a real thing. It feels fake.”

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA