Every Baby Boomer Alive Has a Core Memory To Go With These 4 Songs From 1965

The songs we hear in our youth inevitably inform the core memories we make in this formative time in our lives, which means that Top 40 tracks of a specific year transporting us back in time to our younger selves is practically a guarantee. For baby boomers, that includes these four hit songs from 1965.

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones

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By 1965, rock ‘n’ roll had developed a noticeable grit that wasn’t quite as pervasive in the latter half of the previous decade. The Rolling Stones’ hit song “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” was the soundtrack to many baby boomers’ first experiences with discontent. Commercialism was running rampant, societal expectations were weighing heavily on the zeitgeist, and for many young folks, it felt like no one really understood them. The Stones gave a voice to these uncomfortable feelings, which in turn made them easier to process.

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“Help!” by The Beatles

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Most baby boomers can remember, even cloudily, the rapid ascent of The Beatles to rock ‘n’ roll royalty. While “Help!” seems rather tame compared to some of their later tracks in the 1960s, it was revolutionary at the time. Rock ‘n’ roll didn’t have much in terms of vulnerability, besides when talking about matters of romance. John Lennon’s Fab Four composition was centered more on mental wellness—or a lack thereof—which wasn’t common in those days. Consequently, this track became especially memorable.

“My Girl” by The Temptations

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The Temptations released “My Girl” in the days leading up to Christmas 1964, and by 1965, it was riding high among the top songs of the day. The track peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Rhythm & Blues Singles charts, and it also enjoyed Top 10 success in Canada. As such, the song was practically inescapable the year after it came out. Baby boomers everywhere likely have at least one core memory from their youth to go along with this classic track.

“Help Me, Rhonda” by The Beach Boys

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The Beach Boys were still holding on to their spot as one of the most popular mainstream acts of the day in 1965, though it wouldn’t last for long. Songs like “Help Me, Rhonda” were some of the last Top 10 hits the band would see after rock ‘n’ roll began to take over the pop music world. Regardless of whether you lived on the West Coast in the mid-1960s, the sunny sounds of The Beach Boys made you feel, however temporarily, that you did.

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