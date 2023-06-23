The Top 10 Temptations Songs

When it comes to soul groups, the singing group The Temptations are unparalleled, as you can see from the myriad of household hits below. The group, despite forming more than six decades ago, still makes an impact today in a new millennium.

Often imitated but never duplicated, the Motown hit-makers are known for songs like “My Girl” and “Beauty is Only Skin Deep.” But of course, there is much more to their catalog. For evidence of this, keep scrolling and scrolling and scrolling.

These are the top 10 songs from the Temptations.

1. “My Girl”

Co-written and co-produced by another Motown legend Smokey Robinson, “My Girl” was the Temptations’ first No. 1 hit. If there is such a thing as a classic song, this is it. It’s all about the affection for a crush.

2. “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone”

First recorded by Motown recording act the Undisputed Truth in 1972, the Temptations cut their own version later that year, earning themselves a Grammy for it along the way. The song is all about a father who couldn’t be tied down.

3. “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)”

A song about finding yourself in a fantasy, “Just My Imagination” was released on the Temptations’ 1971 LP, Sky’s the Limit. The harmonies, as one might expect with the group, are beyond lush.

4. “Get Ready”

Written by Smokey Robinson, the song hit No. 29 in 1966 for the Temptations. It’s one of the more propellant songs from the group, a warning as much as a melody.

5. “Beauty is Only Skin Deep”

A hit single in 1966, “Beauty is Only Skin Deep” earned the group a No. 3 spot on the U.S. pop charts and a No. 1 spot on the U.S. R&B charts. It’s a reminder that what’s most important is inside.

6. “The Way You Do the Things You Do”

Released in 1964, this song is another ode to a crush. They’re just so lovely in the singers’ eyes! This song, also co-written by Robinson was the first from the group to chart, hitting No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

7. “Since I Lost My Baby”

Co-written by Smokey Robinson, the Temptations released the catchy, slightly mournful “Since I Lost My Baby” in 1965. It was also a Billboard Hot 100 top-20 hit for the singing group.

8. “You’re My Everything”

Released in 1967, “You’re My Everything,” a song of devotion, hit No. 2 on the U.S. R&B chart and No. 6 on the U.S. Pop chart. Strings, percussion, and falsetto voices come together for this heartfelt offering.

9. “I Could Never Love Another (After Loving You)”

Released in 1968, “I Could Never Love Another” was the final to feature acclaimed singer David Ruffin on lead vocals. The song is about someone finding out his wife has been unfaithful.

10. “Cloud Nine”

Released in 1968, “Cloud Nine” was the first from the group to feature Dennis Edwards in place of David Ruffin. The song also won Motown its first Grammy—a major achievement.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images