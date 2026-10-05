Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Classic Rock Ballads From 1977

If you’re a baby boomer and love some good classic rock ballads, the following 1977 hits might just be up your alley. In fact, you might even remember hearing them for the first time way back in 1977.

“I’m In You” by Peter Frampton from ‘I’m In You’

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Peter Frampton was an easy addition to this list with “I’m In You”. This rock ballad remains Frampton’s most successful release, as it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the Cash Box Top 100. It’s a tough one about Frampton’s then-recent divorce from his wife, and those lyrics and keyboard-driven melodies still sound so heart-wrenching after all these years.

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“You And Me” by Alice Cooper from ‘Lace And Whiskey’

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Alice Cooper took a break from being the godfather of shock rock to record this tender little ballad from Lace And Whiskey. The soft rock song “You And Me” was quite a success, peaking at No. 9 on the Hot 100 and ranking even higher in Canada and Australia.

“You Took the Words Right Out Of My Mouth” by Meat Loaf from ‘Bat Out Of Hell’

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Not only is this rock ballad an absolute banger, but it also happens to be Meat Loaf’s very first single ever released. “You Took the Words Right Out Of My Mouth” is a tried-and-true power ballad, complete with the theatrics and spoken-word elements one would come to expect from Meat Loaf.

“You Took the Words Right Out Of My Mouth” was a success out of the gate for the singer, peaking at No. 39 on the Hot 100 and No. 31 in Canada. Even bigger hits, many of which were ballads, would come in time.

“Just A Song Before I Go” by Crosby, Stills & Nash from ‘CSN’

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How about a little folk rock? This gorgeous entry on our list of ballads from 1977 that many a baby boomer still remembers comes from the supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash. “Just A Song Before I Go” is the outfit’s highest-charting song, ranking at No. 7 on the Hot 100 chart for two consecutive weeks. Graham Nash wrote this tender tune about leaving behind his loved ones while on tour. Allegedly, it was written in about 20 minutes during a stay in Hawaii.

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