Let’s begin this assessment of The Cars’ first four albums with an acknowledgement. Yes, we also think that Heartbeat City, the group’s fifth LP, is brilliant. But the series is based on four-album runs, so we had to make a cut somewhere.

Since Heartbeat City, with the heavy involvement of producer Mutt Lange, is such a different animal, we thought we’d leave that out. Instead, let’s talk about one of the best starting quartets of albums any group has ever enjoyed.

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‘The Cars’

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Debut albums simply aren’t meant to sound as assured as what The Cars were able to deliver in 1978. Perhaps it had something to do with the trial-and-error Ric Ocasek and Ben Orr underwent with different bands and sounds for several years prior. By the time they reached The Cars album, they had material and style to spare. The album also deserves credit for the influence it wielded. How many other songs came down the pike featuring an eighth-note pulse after “Just What I Needed” started the trend? Producer Roy Thomas Baker polished it all beautifully, the stacked harmonies he perfected with Queen popping up all over the record. It’s a flawless LP, and these guys were just getting started.

‘Candy-O’

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Candy-O reflected a slight move towards something darker and more elusive by the band. Don’t go by the opening song, because “Let’s Go”, all sharp hooks and pumping rhythms, easily could have slotted into the opening record. But from there, it gets a bit muddier and more fascinating. Even the peppy-sounding songs, à la “Lust For Kicks” and “Double Life”, contain dark lyrical underbellies. The band’s interest in noise rock, à la Suicide (a favorite band of Ocasek’s), comes to the fore on “Shoo Be Doo”. “Dangerous Life” just might be the band’s finest album closer, as it keeps revolving back to that moody refrain until it finally fades. On the whole, even better than The Cars LP.

‘Panorama’

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Panorama separates the true Cars believers from the casual fans. Frustrated with the critical suspicion directed towards the band’s ear candy habits, they pushed things into more experimental territory than you would expect from a hit rock band. Even with that, the hooks are still in evidence. Songs like “Don’t Tell Me No” and “Gimme Some Slack”, while heavy with electronics and intensity, still find a way to burrow into your brain. Along the way, “Touch And Go” comes along, and it just might be the finest song the band ever delivered, even though it barely scraped the Top 40. Panorama sounds like a band using all their powers to break free of barriers imposed by their own reputation.

‘Shake It Up’

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When “Shake It Up” came bounding out as the first single from the album of the same name in 1981, it was clear that The Cars wanted to get back to a more mainstream approach. Yet even with those boundaries, they still found ways to be quirkier and more unpredictable than most of their peers. “Since You’ve Gone” and “I’m Not The One”, for example, are, on the surface, love-gone-wrong songs. But Ric Ocasek’s off-kilter lyrics and wry delivery render the meanings a bit slippery. If there’s an issue with Shake It Up, it’s that the second side tails off significantly from the first. But Side One is pretty much all bangers, which is more than enough to recommend this one.

(Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)