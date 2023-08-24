The Meaning Behind The Cars’ Passionate New Wave Pop Song “Just What I Needed”

Music is versatile, but it can also be considered fickle because new sounds and styles emerge every day. So, when a song manages to break this barrier and crosses over generations of new tunes, remaining relevant, it makes one wonder, what has it got that other songs don’t have? Who sang it? Who wrote it? And what’s the meaning behind this song?

One question is simple enough to answer: “Just What I Needed” is a 1978 song by American rock band The Cars. The track was released as a single from their self-titled debut album. The timeless three-minute, 44-second pop song was produced by Roy Thomas Baker, the English record producer behind Bohemian Rhapsody. Just like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Just What I Needed” was also performed at Live Aid 1985, seven years after it was released. The song, which is one of The Cars’ biggest hits, saw the bass player Benjamin Orr provide the lead vocals rather than their usual lead singer, Ric Ocasek.

So, what message did the band intend to pass to the listeners through the song and the voice of the bassist? We’ll break down the lyrics to find out the meaning of the song.

The Meaning of the Song

The lyrics carry a mix of emotions that delve into the complexities of desire, vulnerability, and the unexpected connections that life can bring.

Let’s uncover the meaning of the song step-by-step.

I don’t mind you coming here

And wasting all my time

Here, the hero displays a sense of openness and willingness to let someone into his life, damning the consequences in the process.

When you’re standing oh so near

I kinda lose my mind

We can almost visualize the effect this person has on the hero; proximity makes him nervous and at the same time captivates him.

It’s not the perfume that you wear

It’s not the ribbons in your hair

I don’t mind you coming here

And wasting all my time

Somehow, the song is letting us know that his attraction to the subject is not based on surface-level physical qualities, but a deeper connection.

I needed someone to feed

I needed someone to bleed

I needed someone to breathe

Jumping to this part of the song, we see the hero’s need and yearning for a deeper emotional connection and intensity.

The lyrics of “Just What I Needed” are strong and emotion-evoking, even in the toughest of hearts. It paints a picture of a connection that transcends superficiality. The lyrics capture the essence of longing, vulnerability, and the realization that sometimes, the right person can come into our lives unexpectedly, fulfilling emotional needs we may not have even realized existed.

Writer of the Song

Ric Ocasek, the frontman of The Cars, composed “Just What I Needed” in 1977.

Who said you can’t be productive when you’re living in a compact space? Mark Zuckerberg started what would later become Facebook while he was still living in a dorm room at Harvard. Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in his garage. Is it surprising then that Ric Ocasek wrote this Billboard-gracing new wave and power pop song in the basement of the commune where he lived at that time? Maybe there’s a good luck charm attached to starting or producing things in garages, basements, and other cramped spaces.

Ric also played the rhythm guitar and supplied backing vocals as Benjamin Orr sang lead. The Baltimore-born singer revealed the line and wastin’ all my time, time was inspired by a song by one of his favorite bands, Velvet Underground. The band’s song “Sister Ray” was playing in a loop in his head when he wrote their own song, hence the reference in their lyrics.

Fun Facts About the Song

The catchy distinctive guitar riff that opens “Just What I Needed” was borrowed from the song “Yummy Yummy Yummy” by the Ohio Express. Because of how catchy the riff was, it became synonymous with The Cars’ sound, showcasing their innovative fusion of rock and pop influences.

Another noteworthy aspect of the song was the hard-to-miss keyboard riff performed by Greg Hawkes, The Cars’ Keyboardist, who Keyboard Kraze ranked among the best keyboardists of all time. Greg said the first time he heard the song in an interview, he could recall noting the uniqueness and conciseness of the song.

It may also surprise one to know that “Just What I Needed” first appeared on Boston radio stations (WBCN and WCOZ) in 1977 strictly as a demo tape (per Songfacts). DJ Maxanne Sartori, the on-air DJ, recounted that after Ocasek gave her the tapes of the song and another single, “My Best Friend’s Girl,” she began playing the demos during her weekday program slot. Before she knew it, calls with tons of positive comments came in for the songs, and they became one of the most requested songs on these Boston stations.

Impact of the Song

“Just What I Needed” is indeed a track in The Cars album, but it was released in 1978 as an independent single before the album itself was launched. The song skyrocketed and peaked at number 27 on the US Billboard Hot 100, including charting at number 17 on the UK Singles Chart.

After its release, multiple compilation albums began to feature the song. It appeared on Greatest Hits, Shake It Up & Other Hits, Just What I Needed: The Cars Anthology, The Essentials, and Complete Greatest Hits.

Thanks to its romantic and touching lyrics, it appeared on the soundtracks of some movies, Boys Don’t Cry (1999), Over the Edge (1979), and 200 Cigarettes (1999). It was also used as the theme song for a commercial by Circuit City in 2004.

From peak charting, and getting covered by multiple artists, to becoming a soundtrack for prominent movies, “Just What I Needed” has managed to remain relevant, even today.

Bottom Line

The lyrics of “Just What I Needed” uniquely communicate what a lot of people feel but can’t express in words when they meet the right person. Meanwhile, its catchy melody is perennial, accompanying its lovers through highs and lows.

