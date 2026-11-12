Five Shows Weren’t Enough: Rush Doubles Its 2027 Las Vegas Sphere Residency Following Massive Fan Demand

Rush is doubling their time at the Sphere. Days after announcing a five-show residency at the high-tech Las Vegas venue, the band announced that even more concerts are on the way.

“WOW! Thank you everyone,” the band wrote on Instagram. “Due to incredible demand, FIVE NEW SHOWS have been added to RUSH live at Sphere Las Vegas!”

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The band, which was founded by Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, was originally slated to play five dates in May 2027. Now, they’ve added five more shows the following month.

Pre-sale for all dates is now available, and will run until 10 p.m. PT on Nov. 12.

What to Know About Rush’s Sphere Residency

The initial press release announcing the band’s Sphere plans revealed that they’d dubbed the run the Elevate From The Norm residency.

During their time at the venue, Rush will perform a set of fan favorites and greatest hits from across their catalogue in celebration of the band’s music, legacy, and the life of the late drummer and lyricist, Neil Peart.

“When I first heard of Sphere, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, what a shame that Rush is no longer touring, because this venue sounds tailor made for the kind of visual attitude with which we have always designed our shows,’” Lee said. “Normally we spend months designing the visual effects for our shows and this scenario seemed like the cherry on top of the ice cream for our design team.”

“But life is nothing if not surprising and now, here we are, living and touring in the present tense and we are able to make that particular dream come true,” he continued. “We are presently working hard to expand our touring concepts and concoct some new madness to suit this incredible venue and musically perform the kind of show we’ve been doing in some of our ‘one off’ cities.”

For Lee, that means playing the entirety of Rush’s 1976 album, 2112, and their 1981 LP, Moving Pictures, along “with an array of other songs.”

“We are so effin’ excited to make use of this incredible opportunity to please our fans both visually and viscerally—from wherever they might fly in from,” he said of the May 2027 shows. “Gonna be so much fun!!”

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images



