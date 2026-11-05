Rush Announces Massive 2027 Las Vegas Sphere Residency With Plans to Perform Two of Their Most Iconic Albums in Full

Rush is heading to Sin City! The rock band, which was founded by Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, will perform five shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Throughout the five-date Elevate From The Norm residency, Rush will perform a set of fan favorites and greatest hits from across their catalogue in celebration of the band’s music, legacy, and the life of the late drummer and lyricist, Neil Peart.

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“When I first heard of Sphere, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, what a shame that Rush is no longer touring, because this venue sounds tailor made for the kind of visual attitude with which we have always designed our shows,’” Lee said in a press release. “Normally we spend months designing the visual effects for our shows and this scenario seemed like the cherry on top of the ice cream for our design team.”

“But life is nothing if not surprising and now, here we are, living and touring in the present tense and we are able to make that particular dream come true,” he continued. “We are presently working hard to expand our touring concepts and concoct some new madness to suit this incredible venue and musically perform the kind of show we’ve been doing in some of our ‘one off’ cities.”

For Lee, that means playing the entirety of Rush’s 1976 album, 2112, and their 1981 LP, Moving Pictures, along “with an array of other songs.”

“We are so effin’ excited to make use of this incredible opportunity to please our fans both visually and viscerally—from wherever they might fly in from,” he said of the May 2027 shows. “Gonna be so much fun!!”

How to See Rush at the Sphere

Rush’s backstage and newsletter subscribers will receive an exclusive two-hour window to purchase VIP and Travel packages beginning on Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. PT. The artist presale for concert tickets will begin on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. PT.

Additionally, Superfan will offer curated experiences including exclusive fan activations, transportation, and a dedicated Rush merchandise pop-up shop at Fontainebleau.

Three VIP packages will be available for the shows. They’ll feature premium concert seating and exclusive perks, including the opportunity to meet Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, collectible band-signed merchandise, access to the Xanadu VIP Lounge, and dedicated merchandise pickup.

Travel packages will also be available for each show of the residency.

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images