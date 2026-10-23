Fleetwood Mac’s Long-Awaited Documentary Finally Gets a Title and Release Date

While Fleetwood Mac went through some lineup changes over the years, many fans believed the era of Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, and Stevie Nicks to be its defining era. Especially when the group released the legendary album, Rumours, in 1977. Aside from Rumours winning Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, it helped land Fleetwood Mac in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And now, the long-awaited documentary following the band finally got a title and release date.

Thanks to Fleetwood Mac’s iconic career in the spotlight, Apple TV wanted to bring that story to households all around the world. And next year, Fleetwood Mac: The Chain will debut. The documentary has been in production for years. The band first announced the project back in 2024. Nearly two years later, fans were still wondering when the film would release. But the wait is almost over, as the official release date will be on Friday, January 29.

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Releasing a statement about the upcoming film, Apple Films explained how the documentary will include interviews from all five members of that historic lineup, even the late McVie. “It will take fans through the highs and lows of their brilliant career, illuminating the exceptional ingredients each member brought to the band’s uncommon alchemy – a musical union that sold more than 220 million records worldwide.”

[RELATED: Born 81 Years Ago Today in California, the Overlooked Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Whose Songwriting Mick Fleetwood Said “Will Survive All of Us”]

Apple Showing The Highs And Lows Of Fleetwood Mac

Again, most know about the turmoil and rumors that circulated Fleetwood Mac during that decade. And wanting to give fans an in-depth look, the statement promised, “The documentary will reveal what allowed this combination of artists to create singular musical work again and again, and what drew them back together and held them there when every possible pressure, both outside and inside the band, threatened to blow them apart.”

Although fans had to wait a little longer than they might have wanted, the release date was no mistake. Hitting the streaming platform in January, just one month later, Fleetwood Mac will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Rumours.

For years, fans have heard stories about what happened behind the scenes as Fleetwood Mac created some of its biggest songs. Now, with Rumours preparing to turn 50, the people who lived through those moments will get the chance to tell their side.



(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)