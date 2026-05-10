3 Stunning Songs From Other Artists That Every Fleetwood Mac Fan Needs To Hear

If you love Fleetwood Mac, you will likely enjoy the three songs below. They all have something about them that evokes the iconic rockers, whether it’s harmonies, emotion, or lyrics. If you’ve pretty much exhausted Fleetwood Mac’s discography and are looking for something new—but not too far off—these tracks will be your friend.

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“Sara Smile” — Daryl Hall & John Oates

If, for some reason, you’re not well-versed in Hall & Oates’ discography, then you might want to check out “Sara Smile.” This track features stunning harmonies that recall Fleetwood Mac’s era-defining sound. Released shortly after the peak of Fleetwood’s fame, it stands to reason the duo sought inspiration from the rock band’s highly popular sound.

Though the harmonies are slightly different from Fleetwood Mac, given the difference in band size, “Sara Smile” would find a comfortable home in a playlist alongside any of Fleetwood’s biggest hits. Moreover, their lyrics are similar. “When I feel cold, you warm me / And when I feel I can’t go on / You come and hold me / It’s you and me forever,” the duo sings, capturing the same emotional intensity of Fleetwood.

“Steal Away” — Robbie Dupree

Robbie Dupree’s “Steal Away” is certainly a bit more jolly than most of what Fleetwood put out, but there are similarities that are easy to trace. Notably, the track has the same spine-tingling synths that Fleetwood Mac made heavy use of in the 80s.

If “Everywhere” is your favorite Fleetwood Mac song, you might be into this yacht rock classic. If this track were played directly after that Christine McVie staple, no one would bat an eye. It feels very in tune with what McVie was pushing in the late 80s.

“Crazy Love” — Poco

Poco’s “Crazy Love” might diverge a little from Fleetwood Mac in terms of sound, but it feels as though it’s in the same emotional world as the band’s music. Soft harmonies coupled with heartbreak will always call to mind Fleetwood. “This broken heart will mend / I hear her name and I have to cry / The tears come down again,” the lyrics read, calling to mind some of the more lovelorn Lindsey Buckingham tracks.

Fleetwood Mac would make quick work of this song, easily adjusting the harmonies to their trademark sound. If you’re a fan of the band’s vocal production and emotionality above all else, then this track will likely speak to you.

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