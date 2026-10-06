Grammy-Nominated R&B Legend Behind Some of the 80s’ Biggest Love Songs Dies at 70

Freddie Jackson has died. The singer, best known for hits including “You Are My Lady” and “Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake),” died on Oct. 5, his family revealed. He was 70.

The Jackson family shared the news on Instagram. They did not reveal a cause of death for the singer, who went public with his kidney disease diagnosis in 2024.

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“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night,” the post read, before sharing more about the late artist.

“Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had,” the post read. “For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever.”

Next, the post addressed the fans.

“To everyone who ever sang along, danced, or felt something when Freddie took the stage: thank you,” the post read. “You were family to him, and he carried your love with him always.”

The post continued by asking the public to keep Jackson’s “family, friends, and loved ones in your prayers during this difficult time.” It additionally assured mourners that “details regarding arrangements and how to honor his legacy will be shared in the coming days.”

“Rest in peace, Freddie,” the post concluded. “Your legacy and your voice will live on forever.”

What to Know About Freddie Jackson

Born and raised in Harlem, New York, Jackson was a frequent visitor to the famed Apollo Theater, and could often be found singing in church.

After a brief stint on the West Coast, Jackson returned east. He released his debut album, Rock Me Tonight, in 1985.

Jackson was a major ’80s success. He notched 10 No. 1 hits on the R&B chart and landing seven crossover hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Jackson was a two-time Grammy nominee, scoring nods for Best New Artist and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance in 1986.

He continued to release music in the years that followed, most recently My First Love in 2023.

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