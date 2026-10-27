“I Feel Like She’s My Finalist”: Adam Levine Stunned by Contestant’s “Otherworldly” Battle Round Performance on ‘The Voice’

Lexi Stephens is continuing to impress her coach on The Voice. During the final night of the Battle Round, Adam Levine paired Stephens up against fellow teammate Marilyn Hucek to perform “All I Wanted” by Paramore.

Before rehearsals got going, advisor Alex Warren gushed over the opportunity to appear on the show, which he’s been a fan of for years. Warren even told Levine that he always enjoyed watching him fight with fellow OG coach Blake Shelton in older episodes.

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“I have Riley now for that,” Levine quipped in response of rookie coach Riley Green. “It’s like a much better looking and more talented Blake.”

With that, the pair got to work, and were quickly impressed by Stephens and Hucek’s talent. Levine praised the former singer as “unbelievably gifted,” and Warren noted that he reminded her of a mix of Olivia Rodrigo and Reneé Rapp

As for Hucek, Warren was a fan of her voice’s unique personality and grit, while Levine encouraged her to believe in her capabilities.

Once the performance came around, everyone watching was blown away.

“Wow! You were so locked in,” Queen Latifah said, before complimenting Stephens’ lower register and Hucek’s texture and vibrato.

Riley Green, meanwhile, was impressed by Stephens’ range and dug the ’90s punk rock vibe Hucek brought to the stage.

For her part, Kelly Clarkson loved Hucek’s rad and fun vocals and was a fan of Stephens’ “ferocious” style.

Adam Levine Thinks He Found His ‘Voice’ Finalist

As for the girls’ coach, Levine praised Hucek for her vast improvement from rehearsals, but remained most impressed by Stephens’ time on stage.

“I don’t want to sing with you because you scare me, your power, and presence, and your feel,” he said. “All of it is a lot.”

While Levine said Hucek “crushed it,” he explained of Stephens, “I said it early on and I still believe it, so I have to go with what my gut has always told me. I believe you can win this thing.”

After Stephens was declared the winner of the battle, Levine told the cameras, “Lexi is just otherworldly. She can sing anything. She’s so powerful. Look out, because I feel like she’s my finalist.”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by: Cory Osborne/NBC

