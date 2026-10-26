Is ‘The Voice’ New Tonight (October 26, 2026)?

When heading into the Battle Rounds, the coaches called on guest advisers like Carly Pearce and Patti LaBelle to help prepare the contestants to take the stage on The Voice. Knowing that a single performance could be their last, the contestants have continuously proved why they deserved to compete. And for Queen Latifah, she was praised for her ability to spot talent when Brandon Diaz and Bryan Jaymes headed into the Battle Rounds. But with a new week here, fans want to know – is there a new episode airing tonight?

While fans might be preparing for Halloween weekend, The Voice was ready for another round of battles. That’s right. There will be a new episode airing tonight. Not looking to take a break just yet, the contestants will once again get the chance to prove to their coaches and fans at home that they deserve to stay in the competition. Just last week, Diaz and Jaymes competed on The Voice stage when covering “As.”

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Both members of Queen Latifah’s team, Diaz gained high marks from Levine as he suggested that the singer won the battle. But at the same time, he praised Jaymes for pushing his range and looked forward to seeing what he did in the future alongside Queen Latifah. But in the end, there could only be one. And for Diaz, his time on The Voice came to an end.

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Adam Levine Uses His Steal On ‘The Voice’

Deciding to move forward in the competition with Jaymes, fans considered Queen Latifah to be one of the best coaches in recent seasons. “The Queen is bringing what has been missing from The Voice – killer song choices. Her team is smashing it across the board. I predict the Queen will win this season.” Another person added, “Team Queen has had 3 Sneak Peeks on battles already, and 2 steals from her team. It just means she’s a good coach. Perfect pairing, selects the best songs.”

As for Diaz, he was about to walk off the stage for the last time when Levine stopped him. Not wanting him to head home just yet, Levine decided to use his steal to keep Diaz in the competition. Adding his voice to his team, the hitmaker believed he had scored a rising talent on The Voice.

With a new episode airing tonight, don’t miss a new episode of The Voice at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. For those unable to watch on cable, the episode will also be available to stream on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)