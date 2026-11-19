You can always count on Lainey Wilson to commit to the bit.

I think it’s safe to say that we all knew Ella Langley was gonna dominate the CMAs on Wednesday night. As expected, the “Choosin Texas” singer took home six of the nine awards that she was nominated for, including Song Of The Year and Entertainer Of The Year. She was also awarded for her work as a producer on her Dandelion album, and songs like “Choosin Texas”.

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Wilson was also up for several awards on CMA night. However, she pretty much predicted Langley’s generational “sweep” when talking with Amazon Music’s Country Heat Weekly not too long ago. Her plan of action? Bring a bedazzled broom on stage of course!

She explained on the podcast: “I am gathering ideas, and I’ll tell you one of my ideas because I told Ella this. I said, ‘Girl, I’m going to bring you a bedazzled broom’ so she can sweep it up. What if I go up on stage with a bedazzled broom behind her? She’s gonna sweep it up. I’m going to be there with a bedazzled dust pan.”

Sure enough, during Langley’s winning the Entertainer Of The Year acceptance, Wilson was ready. She walked onstage with a broom in hand as Langley finished up her speech. That’s right, she actually brought a sparkly broom. And that’s not even the best part. Langley’s reaction was absolutely priceless.

After initially being confused about the gesture, the country singer looked at the audience and remarked about Wilson: “I love how weird she is.”

Ella Langley Is Carrying on Lainey Wilson’s Torch

Even though Langley was the one who ended up making the most speeches on Wednesday night, she certainly wasn’t the only female nominated for some pretty impressive accolades. Wilson, who solo hosted the show for the second time in a row this year, was also up for Entertainer Of The Year, Single Of The Year, and Female Vocalist.

At last year’s CMAs, the “4X4XU” singer had a little bit of a “sweep” moment of her own. Wilson was nominated for the same three awards as she was at the 2026 awards, but in 2025, she took home all three.

I wouldn’t feel too bad for Wilson, though. The real cherry on top of a killer night is getting to see two talented women in country music on stage supporting each other even while competing. Plus, she also gave a performance of her song “I’m Just A Woman” that blew everybody out of the water. She’s definitely not ready to throw in the towel anytime soon.

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