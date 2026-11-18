For the third consecutive year, Lainey Wilson will take the stage at the CMA Awards as the host. Although it was her third appearance, it marked her second time as a solo host. Excited to helm the awards, the country singer also received three nominations. They included Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year. But while thrilled over the nominations, Wilson revealed some major details about the CMA Awards and how they planned on kicking off the ceremony.

Back in August, country music lost an icon when Dolly Parton sadly passed away. Coming as a shock to fans, the following weeks brought tributes, covers, and heartfelt messages from artists and fans who grew up admiring the country music legend. And when appearing on Darius, Dolly, and 60 Years of Celebration: Countdown to the CMAs, Wilson revealed that the opening number would be all about Dolly.

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Speaking with Robin Roberts, Wilson insisted, “I think the only appropriate way to do that is to start the entire show off with a tribute to Dolly. I mean, no amount of honoring will be enough for that lady and what she has done for this genre, what she has done for the world, what she’s done for me personally.”

[RELATED: “It Is Nothing New”: Dolly Parton’s Sister Stella Shares Her Experiences Amid CMA Awards Red Carpet Debate]

Lainey Wilson Feels Like Dolly Parton Is Still Here

Over the years, most opening acts tended to focus on the host and their own discography. But Wilson wasn’t about to steal the spotlight from the Queen of Country Music. And for the host, it was still hard to imagine a world without one of its brightest stars. “The friend that she became, there’s been so many times where I was like, ‘Man, I wish I could call Dolly and talk to her about this.’ But the truth is I feel like she’s still here.”

As for which songs will be performed during the opening Dolly tribute, Wilson wasn’t about to share every secret. Knowing how to promote the CMA Awards, the singer only hinted at the tribute.

For Wilson, it didn’t matter which songs were performed or who stepped onto the stage. Every note and every lyric would be a reminder of Dolly’s impact on country music. And although she wouldn’t physically be there, her presence would be felt throughout the entire ceremony.

Don’t miss a single second of the 2026 CMA Awards, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. For those who might miss the celebration, it will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)