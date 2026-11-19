Taylor Swift is back on the CMA Awards stage. After a 10-year absence from the ceremony and with 13 years having passed since she last performed on country music’s biggest night, Swift made her triumphant return on Nov. 18.

Swift’s CMAs return came on an important year for the singer, as she earned her 26th career nomination thanks to “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

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As such, it came as no surprise that that’s the song she opted to perform at the show.

But her performance didn’t come to an end with her latest hit. After a portion of time was spent performing the Toy Story 5 track backstage, Swift made her way to the stage, where she was joined by Keith Urban on guitar.

Even more exciting, she then started to interlope the new song with one of her first-ever hits, “Our Song.”

A two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, Swift’s history with the organization dates back two decades. She first attended the ceremony in 2006.

The following year, Swift won her first-ever trophy, the Horizon Award. Then, in 2009, she became the youngest artist ever to win Entertainer of the Year, a record she holds to this day.

Her last performance at the ceremony came in 2013. At the time, she sang “Red” alongside Vince Gill and Alison Krauss.

That same year, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, George Strait, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, and Rascal Flatts presented her with the prestigious Pinnacle Award.

What to Know About the 2026 CMA Awards

Swift’s performance is just one of many that’s set to take place during the ceremony. The night’s host, Lainey Wilson, will perform, as will the likes of Luke Combs, Vince Gill, and Megan Moroney.

Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top, and Tucker Wetmore have also been tapped to take the stage.

Additionally, following Tim McGraw’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the singer will perform in honor of the massive accomplishment.

Mumford & Sons is set make their CMA performance debut, taking the stage alongside Chris Stapleton. The “Tennessee Whiskey” singer will return later in the show to perform with Stephen Wilson Jr.

Two special performances have also been curated for the ceremony.

Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Halestorm, HARDY, and Marcus King will team up to celebrate Brooks & Dunn. The famed duo are this year’s recipients of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dolly Parton will, of course, also be honored. The ceremony will open with an unforgettable tribute for the late icon.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum Foundation