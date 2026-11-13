Taylor Swift Is About to Do Something at the CMA Awards She Hasn’t Done in 13 Years

When announcing this year’s nominees at the CMA Awards, it was clear that 2026 was the year of female singers. Looking at the nominations, Ella Langley topped the list with nine. Behind her were both Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves. Lainey Wilson even made the list with three nominations. She was also hosting the event and performing. But while not gaining numerous nominations, Taylor Swift found herself up for Single of the Year. And already making the trip to the CMA Awards, it appeared that the hitmaker would take the stage.

With the CMA Awards less than a week away, the producers announced that Swift would be doing more than attending. For the first time in 13 years, she planned a special performance. Her last performance at the CMA Awards took place in 2013 when she entertained the crowd with “Red.” Swift wasn’t alone as Vince Gill and Alison Krauss performed alongside her.

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Although 2013 was her last performance, her last appearance at the CMA Awards came only a few years later in 2016. She agreed to help celebrate the legendary career of Garth Brooks by presenting him with the Entertainer of the Year award. An award she won twice. But at the 2026 CMA Awards, she hoped to remind the country music community where her remarkable career first started.

[RELATED: Back Where It All Began: 13 Years Later, Taylor Swift Is No. 1 on Country Radio Again]

Taylor Swift Competes Against “Be Her” And “Choosin’ Texas”

As for her nomination, Swift caught the attention of the CMA Awards back in June when she released “I Knew It, I Knew You” for Toy Story 5. Once it hit streaming platforms, it didn’t take long before the track dominated the charts. It peaked at No. 1 on the US Pop Airplay, US Hot Country Songs, US Adult Pop Airplay, US Billboard Hot 100, and the US Country Airplay charts.

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While another successful chapter in her career, Swift faced some of the biggest names in country music. The Single of the Year category included:

“Be Her” – Ella Langley

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

“The Fall” – Cody Johnson

No matter what happens at the CMA Awards, Swift was excited to return. Back in September, she shared on her Instagram Stories, “Looks like I haven’t Yee’d my last haw. Thank you CMA.”

Prepping for a historic night in country music, don’t miss the 2026 CMA Awards, airing on November 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+. The event will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)