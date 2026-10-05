Is ‘The Voice’ New Tonight (October 5, 2026)?

With four parts of blind auditions already in the rearview, fans of The Voice are wondering, is there a new episode today? Well good news Voice fanatics, coaches Queen Latifah, Riley Green, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Levine will compete once again, as the show returns tonight, October 5, at 8/7c. During round five of Blind Auditions, they’ll attempt to find the best voices to fill remaining spots on their teams.

This year’s coaching panel is a combination of veterans and rookies. Clarkson and Levine have been in the position before, and Green and Latifah are newcomers to the show.

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As NBC shares, viewers can expect “plenty more nail-biting chair turns, passionate pitches from the Coaches, and more than a few hilarious moments” from tonight’s episode.

Coaches will continue building on their teams during night 5 and night 6 of Blind Auditions before moving on to “Cut Week.” This round promises to be the “biggest elimination in ‘Voice’ history.” From there, coaches will choose two voices to send to Live Shows, and five more will compete for their team’s final spot. This is how the show’s Top 12 is determined.

During the six weeks of Live Shows, fans will vote for their favorite contestants via TikTok or SMS. In addition, the voting results will be announced that same night.

Night 4 Saw Riley Green Use His “First In” Button

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If you’ve been watching The Voice so far, you know that season 30 has already been full of new surprises and winning moments. This season, the judges have access to an all-new “First In Button,” along with the new “Cut Week” round. Essentially, if a coach is the first to turn for a singer, the “First In Button” gives them a leg up on snagging that person for their team.

Last week, during round 4 of the Blind Auditions, viewers saw Coach Green finally use his First In button. Until that point, Green was the only coach who hadn’t used the new tool. The contestant that caught his eye (or really, his ear) was 15-year-old Allie Rae. Clarkson also compared the singer to the likes of Dolly Parton and Alison Krauss.

After night 4, each team on The Voice boasts eight contestants, with the exception of Adam Levine, who has seven.

To watch The Voice, viewers can tune in to NBC at 8/7c or stream the episode the next day on Peacock.

Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC via Getty Images