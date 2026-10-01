Kelly Clarkson Shares Her “Controversial” Opinion on AI in Music

Kelly Clarkson is sharing her take on AI. During a recent appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, The Voice coach admitted that her opinion on AI use in music is “controversial.”

“Here’s the thing. I love AI. There are very amazing things with AI that I am obsessed with. I’m very into it artistically, too. I have fun with it just like everybody else does,” Clarkson said. “But when you see AI artists competing on a chart with humans, I have an issue. I think there should be a separate chart.”

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Though Clarkson said that, to her, all forms of music are “welcome to the table,” she noted that she believes there should be a distinction between human- and AI-made art.

“I think it’s really cool and creative what we’re going to create with AI musically, and people that maybe can’t do certain things will be able to do it now,” she said. “I think it’s a fun field to play in, but I don’t think that they should be competing with humans.”

Clarkson went on to liken AI and non-AI music competing alongside one another to allowing robots face off against humans in the Olympics.

“Like, well who’s going to throw further? Oh, I wonder?” she sarcastically said. “You know what I’m saying? I’m down with it and I think it’s a very interesting thing and what we’re going to do with it is going to be fun, but I do not think they should be competing.”

Kelly Clarkson Shares Her AI Beliefs

As for how she came to her stance, one that’s much more pro-AI than other musicians, Clarkson simply stated, “It’s not going anywhere.”

“That’s the thing. It’s not going anywhere. I think it is interesting and there’s so many amazing scientific things that are happening. I don’t think it’s going anywhere,” she said. “But I think that you have to be able to differentiate. We can’t lose human. You can’t lose what that is like. There can be an appetite for both is what I’m saying.”

“Humans are using it to create as well, so that’s why I’m not against it. I don’t want to be like, ‘Oh I’m hardcore against it.’ I’m just hardcore against it replacing [humans],” Clarkson added. “I think that there needs to be both. I think both can exist. I think everybody’s so black and white about it. Both can be creative in a completely different way.”

The keys to successful AI-integration into the music industry, Clarkson said, are “regulation and respect.”

“There’s room for everything and you can’t lose like the human element,” she said. “I think that would be a shame.”

Photo by: John Jay/NBC via Getty Images