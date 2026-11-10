Kelly Clarkson Sweetly Hugs Team Queen’s 17-Year-Old ‘Voice’ Contestant After Her Impressive “Miss Independent” Cover

Mia Knight is proving she has what it takes on The Voice. For her first live performance of the season, the 17-year-old contestant on Queen Latifah’s team decided to cover Kelly Clarkson “Miss Independent.”

“You’re about to rock Kelly’s song on Kelly’s stage!” Queen told the teen after hearing her rendition of the 2003 track in rehearsals.

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As for why she picked the tune for Y2K week, Knight explained, “I’m almost 18. It’s a great way for me to show I’m independent.”

“I’ve always listened to Kelly Clarkson growing up, so getting to actually sing one of her songs to her face is crazy,” Knight added.

Queen knew Clarkson would be impressed by the showing, telling the cameras, “She’s mature beyond her years when it comes to what you do on the stage, rocking the crowd and rising to the occasion.”

“It’s going to be fun to hear her sing this song and look at Kelly’s expression,” she added. “Mia can be a superstar.”

Knight proved just that during the live performance, which Clarkson was vibing with the whole time. The coach even offered the teen a standing ovation at the conclusion of the her time on stage.

“I love it!” Clarkson said. “You almost sing it closer to the way I do it live too, which I love. It’s so good! That was awesome.”

Queen agreed, telling the teen, “I’m so proud. Mia, you killed it! I love that. You just ate that up.”

As Knight made her way off the stage, Clarkson once again showed how much she enjoyed the performance by running over to the teen to offer her a sweet hug.

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Knight’s performance was one of six that fans watched on the Nov. 10 episode of the show. Her fellow Team Queen members also took the stage, with Lillie Kolich covering Britney Spears’ “(You Drive Me) Crazy” and BigCountry singing Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life.”

Team Adam Levine also had their moment in the spotlight. Dakota Cohen performed Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” Conor Closs covered *NSYNC’s “This I Promise You,” and Lexi Stephens sang Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You.”

America voted for their favorite performances throughout the night, and, at the conclusion of the show, only five of the six contestants moved forward.

First, host Carson Daly announced the top two vote earners from each team. Knight and Big Country made the cut for Team Queen, while Closs and Stephens moved forward on Team Adam.

With Kolich and Cohen left, the latter artist earned more votes and made her way to the Top 10, sending Team Queen’s contestant home.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC