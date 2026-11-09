Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (November 9, 2026)? Here’s Everything To Know

Just last week, the producers of The Voice introduced a new phase in the competition. The first-ever Cut Week produced easily one of the largest eliminations in the show’s history. Throughout Cut Week, each coach could send two artists to the Live Shows. For the remaining contestants, they competed for a chance to be the last singer advancing from each time. The result was over a dozen singers being eliminated. But that was last week. With a new week and the Live Show next, here are all the details about tonight’s episode and whether it is new.

Although Levine, Queen Latifah, Kelly Clarkson, and Riley Green might still be processing the historic Cut Week, the competition continued. That’s right. There will be a new episode airing tonight. But remember, NBC changed the time slot. While The Voice once aired at 8:00 p.m. on NBC, the network pushed the competition to 9:00 p.m. to fit its holiday lineup.

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Looking back at Cut Week, Levine was placed in a tough spot when his team took the stage. For Dakota Cohen, she dominated the new phase when she performed Fuel’s “Hemorrhage (In My Hands).” And according to fans, they couldn’t stop listening to it. “I’ve been listening to this song nonstop now. It’s such a hidden gem to know.” Another person added, “She’s amazing!! She sounds a bit like a combo of Miley and Gwen Stefani in this song actually!!!”

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The Fans Help One Contestant Move Forward On ‘The Voice’

Even if Cohen was eliminated, being compared to Miley Cyrus and Stefani was a wonderful parting gift. But for Levine, he left it up to a coin toss. Struggling to pick a winner, Levine insisted, “If I’m being honest with you guys. It was a coin flip for various reasons.” The coin flip revealed that Cohen was moving forward to the Live Shows.

With only three singers from each team moving forward, one remaining contestant was able to snag the final spot in the Live Shows thanks to a fan vote. Giving fans the power once again, Carson Daly will reveal those results during tonight’s episode.

A new week. A new episode. And a new phase. Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC. As always, for those who might miss the show, they can stream new episodes the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)