Kelsea Ballerini Makes a Beloved Pop Country Classic Her Own at Dolly Parton CMA Tribute

On Wednesday night, country artists came together to honor Dolly Parton’s life and legacy at a special CMA tribute. Titled I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton, the event celebrated the legend, who recently passed away at 80.

Amongst this lineup of performers was Kelsea Ballerini, who sang Parton’s beloved crossover hit, “Here You Come Again”.

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Following Parton’s death, Ballerini thanked the “East Tennessee Angel” on her Instagram story for bringing the butterflies, magic, and everything in between. “Thank you for every ounce of magic and butterflies, acceptance and joy, heart and music you brought to this world,” she shared. “We will always love you Dolly.”

Parton had experienced a series of health issues over the past few years. On August 25th of this year, it was “a brief battle with cancer” that got her in the end. The news was broken through a social media announcement by her Head of Security and nephew, Bryan Seaver, that day.

“By her example, we believed that anything was possible,” he shared. “She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.”

In addition to the performance from Ballerini, the CMA tribute also included special moments from: Ashley McBryde, Béla Fleck, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Ella Langley, Kristen Bell, Kristin Chenoweth, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town, Lukas Nelson, Molly Tuttle, Reba McEntire, Ricky Skaggs, Sierra Hull, Vince Gill, and Zac Brown.

If you were unable to catch the event, next-day streaming will also be available on Hulu.

Kelsea Ballerini Gives Back at Dolly Parton’s Children’s Hospital

If you know anything about Parton, you’re likely aware that she was not only a musical icon, but a philanthropist. As it turns out, giving back is one thing that Parton and Ballerini had in common.

On Monday, October 19, Ballerini visited Dolly Parton’s Children’s Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee, to launch a new music program there through Musicians On Call and her own Feel Your Way Through Charitable Fund. She sang several songs to an eager audience and even sang “Happy Birthday” for one girl.

A Knoxville native herself, Ballerini has been a part of Musicians On Call for over a decade. For 11 years, the singer has been a witness to the healing power that music can bring.

“I think music, it’s one of those things where it just meets you where you’re at. And whatever you need – smile, dance, celebrate, grieve, feel less alone – it’s going to be there for you. And I think through all the happiest and hardest moments in life, it’s that best friend,” she shared, according to Draft Wire.

Photo by: Tibrina Hobson/Variety via Getty Images