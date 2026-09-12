Born 33 Years Ago Today in Tennessee, the Country-Pop Queen and Reality TV Star Helping Define a New Musical Generation

When a 14-year-old Kelsea Ballerini pitched an original song called “Flawless” to a Nashville record executive, his response devastated the aspiring singer-songwriter. “There’s already a Taylor Swift,” he told her.

While the 14-time Grammy winner’s influence on Ballerini is undeniable, the “Dibs” singer has done a decent job of carving out her own musical identity.

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Despite her outwardly sunny disposition, Ballerini’s music makes space for the full spectrum of emotion. Infectiously catchy tunes like “Love Me Like You Mean It” and “Peter Pan” have resonated with both country and pop audiences, making the two-time CMA Award winner one of the most influential women in modern country music.

Releasing four full-length studio albums since 2015, Ballerini also has five number-one hits and a pair of ACM Awards to her name.

Today, we’re highlighting the life and career of Kelsea Nicole Ballerini, born in Mascot, Tennessee, on this day (September 12) in 1993.

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Why Kelsea Ballerini Turned to Songwriting

Kelsea Ballerini grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, on a steady diet of top 40 pop and country radio.

Partial to stars like Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, Shania Twain, the Chicks and — of course — Taylor Swift, Ballerini spent hours watching music videos on the Country Music Television and the Great American Country networks.

But rather than passively consuming, she made sure to note the songs’ writers and record labels, as well as the video directors.

At 12, her parents divorced. As a way to navigate her new normal, Ballerini turned to writing songs.

“I found it right in that time,” she said in a 2014 interview with CMT. “I started coping with life through that way and never stopped.”

Making the Move to Music City

At 15, Kelsea Ballerini persuaded her mother to allow the teen to move to Nashville in pursuit of a career in country music.

After high school, she studied at Lipscomb University for two years, but spent much of her time and energy writing songs. Determined to chase her dream, she would perform for people waiting in line outside the Bluebird Café — until, one day, she was invited inside.

Signing a record deal with Black River Entertainment at 19, Ballerini released her debut single, “Love Me Like You Mean It”, in late 2014.

Gaining traction on country radio, the song peaked atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart — making her the first female artist to reach number one with her debut single since Carrie Underwood did so in 2006 with “Jesus Take the Wheel”.

“To me, the ultimate sign of ‘I made it; people are listening’ was getting on country radio,” she told Variety in 2025. “And I was happy with having achieved that goal — until I became brave enough to ask myself, ‘What else?’”

Finding Her Identity

Kelsea Ballerini followed the success of her debut single with back-to-back number-one hits in “Dibs” and “Peter Pan”. The accomplishment made her the first solo female to send her first three singles to number one since Wynonna Judd did the same in 1992.

Additionally, the six-time Grammy nominee became the Grand Ole Opry’s youngest member at the time of her 2019 induction.

Crossing over into reality TV, Ballerini starred as a coach on the 27th season of the popular NBC singing reality competition show The Voice.

Her latest full-length effort, 2024’s Patterns, gave Ballerini her first number-one entry on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

[RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini Steps In After Stella Lefty’s Grand Ole Opry Debut Sparks Backlash]

It also marks her highest-entry on the pop albums chart, peaking at number four on the Billboard 200.

Featured image by Aeon/GC Images