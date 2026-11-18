This year’s CMAs are going to be one for the books; there’s no doubt about it. First off, it’s year 60, and there’s more than one special surprise country fans get to look forward to for the big 6-0. One of the most exciting, perhaps, is that Lainey Wilson and Brooks & Dunn both have the opportunity to break records this year.

Wilson is currently nominated for Entertainer Of The Year alongside newcomer Ella Langley, past winner Luke Combs, as well as Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton. Johnson and Stapleton have each won the ACM Entertainer of the Year award.

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If Wilson wins Entertainer of the Year this year, she would become the first female artist to take home the award three times. Currently, Garth Brooks holds the record for this award, having won an impressive seven times. Barbara Mandrell and Taylor Swift are the only women besides Wilson who have ever won the award twice.

Brooks & Dunn also have a chance to make CMA history this year. As of today, the country music duo has had a fairly impressive run during their more than 30-year career. It’s one that has earned them 20 CMA awards and 16 in the Vocal Duo of the Year category. This year, Brooks & Dunn have an opportunity to earn their 17th award in this category, which would only further cement them as having the most CMA Awards of anyone in the show’s history.

Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, and More

Wilson and Brooks & Dunn aren’t the only artists that fans have to look forward to at this year’s show.

Taylor Swift, who’s up for a Single Of The Year nomination for her song “I Knew It, I Knew You”, is performing at the awards show for the first time in 13 years. Tributes to Dolly Parton, who passed away this year, and Brooks & Dunn are also in order.

In addition to that, female country artists are absolutely dominating the nominations this year, with Ella Langley leading the pack at nine nominations, followed by Miranda Lambert with seven and Kacey Musgraves with five.

Those looking to tune into this year’s awards show can watch the ceremony on ABC and Disney+ at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. The CMAs will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Photo by: Kevin Winter/ACM2009/Getty Images for ACM