Legendary 60s Singer, 86, Forced to Postpone Multiple Concerts Following Doctor’s Orders

Tom Jones’ California shows will not go on as planned. The singer took to Instagram to announce that his concerts in Los Angeles and San Diego have been postponed.

“I’ve had a great time these last few weeks, completing 20 shows and singing for wonderful audiences across the USA, but unexpectedly I’ve been hit with a bad case of the flu,” he revealed. “Following doctor’s advice, I unfortunately have to reschedule tonight’s show in Los Angeles and tomorrow’s show in San Diego.”

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The San Diego show will now take place on Nov. 3, and the Los Angeles concert will follow the next day.

“I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience caused,” the Voice U.K. coach said. “I look forward to seeing you all soon.”

Tickets will remain valid for the new dates, though refunds are available if requested, Jones noted.

Jones, 86, has had a series of health issues over the years. He underwent a second hip replacement in 2022. That same year, he battled viral laryngitis, which caused him to reschedule one show.

Then, in 2025, Jones was diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection, and was forced to postpone one show as a result.

Tom Jones’ Tour

Despite his health struggles, Jones has maintained a busy touring schedule in recent years. In fact, the U.K. leg of Jones’ Come Gather Round Tour took him to 11 countries, where he played 22 shows.

“It’s been wonderful to bring my Come Gather Round Tour to you these past few months,” he wrote on Instagram after the stretch of shows concluded. “Thank you for your appreciation of the music and for making the effort to come out to share a great time with me and my band during these glorious summer evenings!”

Jones kicked off the North American leg of his trek on Sept. 18 in Highland Park, Illinois.

The trek has taken Jones everywhere from Ontario to New York to Nashville, and he’s not done yet. He’s next set to play on Oct. 29 in Highland Park, California. A show in Wheatland, California, will follow the next day.

The tour was initially scheduled to wrap with a sold out San Francisco concert on Nov. 1, but will now conclude on Nov. 4 in Los Angeles.

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