Long Nails, No Problem: Watch Dolly Parton Effortlessly Play Guitar With Her Famous Acrylic Nails on Johnny Carson

Dolly Parton made no secret of her love for Johnny Carson. During a 1979 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, the late, great country star gushed over the famed host.

“I only like the show—well, I think other people do a good job—but I only really like to watch it when you’re on,” Parton told the host. “I don’t call it The Tonight Show. To me, it’s The Johnny Carson Show. I’m serious!”

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Parton then started to strum on her guitar, prompting Carson to ask, “You want me to hold that for you?”

“No, I’m going to pick it a little, as good as I can with these nails,” she quipped, referencing her lengthy acrylic nails. “It’s all in the words. I think it is. It’s not supposed to be too serious.”

Dolly Parton Sings for Johnny Carson

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With that, Parton began playing in earnest, and started singing the song she penned for Carson.

I have come a long way from the hills of Tennessee

And I’ve worked hard to make the folks back home real proud of me

Now everybody knows my name no matter where I go

But I never really made it till The Johnny Carson Show

Now I have dreamed of stardom since I was just a kid

And me ‘n’ Dollar dreamed beneath this thirteen dollar wig

In my bell-bottom jumpsuits with my rhinestones all aglow

I became an overnight success from The Johnny Carson Show

From polyester paradisе to silk and satin frills

From a 48 foot mobile home to a mansion on thе hill

From moonshine to rare wine, from a Packard to a Rolls

But I’d never really made it till The Johnny Carson Show

Now there’s only one small problem, sometimes I get disturbed

Folks sometimes get me confused with Monti Rock III

But still I think it’s worth it and I just thought you should know

That I’ll always owe a special thanks to The Johnny Carson Show

I went from pop beads to diamonds, from car coats to fur

From K-Mart to Guccis, from here no tellin’ where

From Hillbilly Heaven to a penthouse on the coast

But I never really made it till The Johnny Carson Show

The song clearly moved Carson. He leaned over his desk to offer Parton a hug and a kiss on the cheek after she finished her performance.

Photo by: Gary Null/NBC via Getty Images