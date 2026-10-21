Dolly Parton’s Legacy Lives On: Star-Studded CMA Tribute Benefits a Cause Close to Her Heart

Sadly, on August 25, the famed Dolly Parton passed away at 80. While removing herself from the public months before her death, she also had a brief battle with cancer. Although fans around the world mourned her passing, her legacy continued to inspire as tributes, memorials, and messages of love filled social media. And tonight, the Country Music Association will honor the Queen of Country Music with a special tribute that will do more than highlight her career, as the celebration will support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Among all of Dolly’s accomplishments, the Imagination Library was an initiative close to her heart. With her father unable to read, the country star hoped to help not just those around her but children all over the world learn the importance of reading. At that moment, Dolly created the Imagination Library. And over the years that followed, the singer donated millions of books.

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After Dolly passed, donations, continued support, and the CMA helped keep the Imagination Library going. Kicking off at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, the I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton will include special appearances and performances by Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill, Ella Langley, and several others. And throughout the entire celebration, the CMA will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Imagination Library.

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Belmont University And Disney Support Dolly Parton’s Legacy

It wasn’t just the CMA – Disney also pledged to promote the Imagination Library and its mission to encourage reading and creativity. If that wasn’t enough, Belmont University, which hosted the tribute special, promised to donate to the cause. Releasing a statement, the president of the university, Dr. Greg Jones, said, “Dolly Parton’s impact extends far beyond music. She represents creativity, generosity, entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to lifting others up, qualities that have inspired generations and resonate deeply with Belmont’s mission.”

Considering it an honor to welcome country music to its halls, Jones announced the university will also debut Dolly’s new musical. “It was an honor for Belmont to partner with Dolly through the launch of DOLLY U and the world premiere of her musical at the Fisher Center. Now, it is a privilege to welcome artists, friends and fans from around the world to celebrate her extraordinary life and legacy from this stage in Nashville, honoring a woman whose love for Tennessee was woven into everything she did.”

Besides the CMA, Disney, and Belmont University, fans could add their names to the donation list by making a contribution to the Imagination Library. The Queen of Country Music might no longer be here to watch the program grow, but the mission she started remained very much alive.

(Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)