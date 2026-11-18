Fans are hoping for a repeat performance! Lainey Wilson is once again set to host the CMA Awards this year, and, if the last two years are any indication, viewers are in for quite the show.

During her opening performance in 2025, Wilson got the crowd excited by singing a medley of songs, starting with Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse.”

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From there, Wilson made her way into the crowd to sing Brooks & Dunn’s “Hillbilly Deluxe” right to the famed duo.

She continued on by making her way over to Ella Langley to sing “You Look Like You Love Me.” Langley full got into the moment, excitedly standing up, dancing, and mouthing the words alongside Wilson.

Fans were so taken with the viral moment that one commenter urged, “You going to do this in the next up coming CMA awards? Make it a tradition!”

Wilson’s epic performance didn’t end there, as she continued by covering songs by artists including Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban.

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What to Expect at the 2026 CMA Awards

Given that Langley is the most-nominated artist at the 2026 show, it’s safe to assume that she’ll get plenty of moments in the spotlight.

However, Wilson’s opening performance won’t be focused on Langley. Instead, that honor will go to Dolly Parton, who died back in August.

“I think the only appropriate way to do that is to start the entire show off with a tribute to Dolly,” Wilson recently told Robin Roberts. “I mean, no amount of honoring will be enough for that lady and what she has done for this genre, what she has done for the world, what she’s done for me personally, the friend that she became.”

“There’s been so many times where I was like, ‘Man, I wish I could call Dolly and talk to her about this,’” she continued. “But the truth is I feel like she’s still here.”

Parton won’t be the only one receiving a tribute at the 2026 show. Brothers Osborne, HARDY, Luke Bryan, Marcus King, and Halestorm will deliver a performance in honor of Brooks & Dunn. The duo are this year’s recipients of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2026 CMA Awards will air on ABC and Disney+ live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. CT.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA