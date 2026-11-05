Dolly Parton to Be Honored With Special Tribute During Country Music’s Biggest Night

Just last month, the Country Music Association hosted a special tribute to the legendary life and career of Dolly Parton. Sadly, the Queen of Country Music passed away in August at 80. After a brief battle with cancer, the singer left behind a legacy that will forever be remembered. And while the Country Music Association already celebrated Dolly, a name like Dolly Parton needed more than a single night. That’s why the hitmaker will receive another tribute at the 60th Annual CMA Awards.

On November 18, the biggest names in country music will take over the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. For stars like Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Ella Langley, they hoped to walk away with a few awards, including Entertainer of the Year. For Lainey Wilson, she focused on hosting. Returning for her third consecutive year, it marked her second year as a solo host.

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According to the Country Music Association, the event wouldn’t be complete without highlighting a voice that spanned decades and inspired countless stars. Some of those stars were scheduled to take the stage that same night. “The night will also feature an unforgettable tribute to Dolly Parton, honoring the Country Music icon whose influence and legacy has touched every corner of entertainment and beyond.”

[RELATED: Remember When Eddy Arnold Won the First-Ever CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year?]

The CMA Awards Reveal Impressive Lineup Of Performers

With the CMA Awards right around the corner, the producers promoted the upcoming event by revealing the first waves of performers. The list showcased Johnson, Langley, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, the Red Clay Strays, Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore, and Zach Top.

Although more than enough talent to make the night memorable, that was just the start. With more singers expected to take the stage, the producers promised an “evening full of unforgettable performances.”

Heading into the CMA Awards, Langley was more than a performer. She was nominated in categories for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Single of the Year. For both Song and Single of the Year, she was nominated twice for “Choosin’ Texas” and “Be Her.” Adding some hardware at the CMA Awards would be a fitting end to her historic year.

Don’t miss the 60th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. The awards will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)