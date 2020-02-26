After nearly three years on the road, Margaret Glaspy, releases, “Stay With Me” ahead of her long-anticipated album, Devotion. “Stay With Me” is the second single off of the forthcoming record.

Margaret Glaspy is a New York City-based Indie-folk-pop singer-songwriter. She is a former member of The Fundies and is defying expectations while emerging as a solo artist. Highly acclaimed for her 2016 title-track, “Emotions and Math,” Glaspy has built and maintained a following while working fearlessly to reinvent her sound.

“Stay With Me” is one of the earliest songs from this process. This punchy track is one of the few songs Glaspy wrote on the guitar for the record.

“I wrote most of it in one sitting. I then finished writing it with my brilliant friend, Daniel Clarke, in Virginia,” Glaspy shared. “It was new and thrilling to include someone else in the writing process, and it inspired me to want to collaborate with my insanely talented friends more often. Daniel is a beast of a musician and helped me sew things together chord-wise in ways I would have never thought of on my own.”

Collaborative crafting is an innovative component of Glaspy’s vigilant, exhilarating departure from her previous work. Tour drummer, Tim Kuhl, contributed to this sonic expansion in the studio with dynamic drum kit recordings. The austerity of the kits introduced a contemporary edge when mixed into the bright melody of her new songs.

Glaspy’s time on tour fueled her evolving style and encouraged her bravery to push artistic boundaries. After an exhaustive three-year journey full of media events, shows, and guest appearances, Glaspy found coming home to her Brooklyn apartment strange.

“It was such a shift for me that I didn’t know what to do with myself when I closed that chapter. I was feeling pretty shy,” Glaspy admitted. I like to be alone, and I had constantly been around people for two or three years straight. I took a long breath, reorienting myself, trying to find my in to get inspired, and to get excited about making records again.”

Devotion is the fruit of a period of self-discovery for Glaspy. Expanding her reach to fulfill a goal of education beyond music, Glaspy enrolled in a distance education program through Harvard. The record draws inspiration from the imaginative feeling reintroduced to Glaspy as a student.

“It has been amazing to be able to stretch out, to not define myself just by the music I make, but to follow my nose toward all the things that make me happy.”

When it came time for production, Glaspy called upon L.A. producer, Tyler Chester. The two of them, along with Brooklyn based engineer, Mark Goodell collaborated this record into existence at Atomic Sound in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Chester guided the development with strong instincts while allowing the hands-on participation of Glaspy. James Krausse mixed the sound in a way Glaspy described she had “always envisioned her music sounding like.”

“I’m learning that life is painful, but you take the bad with the good; that love is hard, but if you love someone, you make yourself available; that life is short, and it’s okay to be sincere,” shared Glaspy. “I’m starting to be able to write about these things, and it’s a feat for myself as an artist and growth for me as a person.”

Listen now to single, “Stay With Me,” and pre-save Devotion before the March 27th release via ATO Records.

Check Glaspy out on the road at on of the many stops on her upcoming tour:

3/19-21: SXSW – Austin, TX

3/27: Mono – Glasgow, UK

3/28: Institute – Manchester, UK

3/29: Fleece – Bristol, UK

3/31: Lafayette – London, UK

4/12: The Met RI – Pawtucket, RI

4/13: Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA

4/14: The Bell House – Brooklyn, NY

4/15: The Bell House – Brooklyn, NY

4/16: Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

4/17: 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

4/20: Higher Ground Showcase Lounge – Burlington, VT

4/21: Opera House – Toronto, ON

4/22: Mr. Smalls Theatre – Millvale, PA

4/24: El Club – Detroit, MI

4/25: Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

4/26: High Noon Saloon – Madison, WI

4/27: First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

4/28: The Mill – Iowa City, IA

5/01: The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

5/02: Fox Cabaret – Vancouver, BC

5/03: Aladdin Theater – Portland, OR

5/05: Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

5/06: Harlow’s – Sacramento, CA

5/08: Belly Up Tavern – Solano Beach, CA

5/09: Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

5/16-17: Corona Capital Festival – Guadalajara, MX





