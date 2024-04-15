 Lyric Contest Winners - American Songwriter

Meet the Grand Prize Winners
2023 Grand Prize Winner |
"Painting Pickets" By Christine Merritt, Gregory Becker, Michelle Creber
2022 Grand Prize Winner |
"Long Line of Cars" By Mason Caviness, Emily Rose
2021 Grand Prize Winner |
"Road That Coal Made Black" By Ryan T. Miller
2020 Grand Prize Winner |
"Love Was Just a Word" By Shawn Byrne
2019 Grand Prize Winner |
"Changing (While Staying The Same)" By Mike Guiney

2015 Grand Prize Winner |
"Tomorrow’s Just A Promise" By Mike Guiney
2018 Grand Prize Winner |
"Every Drink Tells A Story (For Merle)" By Gary Hale (Dan Beckerman)
2017 Grand Prize Winner |
"Highway Sky" By Adrian Gronseth
2014 Grand Prize Winner |
"Lonely Pretty Things" By Blair Bodine
Meet the 2024 Session Winners
Jan/Feb 2024 Winner |
"Remind Me of Me" By Brenda Cay, Mitch Collins
Mar/Apr 2024 Winner |
"Love Washes Off" By Michael R.J. Roth
May/Jun 2024 Winner |
"Look Before You Leave" By Susan Rose Simms
When I won for 'Old Habits’ in 2017, it changed my entire songwriting life to that point. I met people and got opportunities to perform that I wouldn’t have had otherwise. I hope all songwriters are able to get out there and find their community and win just by showing up to see where the song will take them.
Eryn Michel
Eryn MichelNov/Dec 2017 Lyric Contest Winner, Sep/Oct 2023 Lyric Contest Winner
Keep entering, keep co-writing, and keep learning and listening to the music that inspires you. The deadlines can help push something close to finishing over that line and nothing feels as good as when you get a new song finished and out to the world.
Christine Merritt
Christine Merritt2023 Lyric Contest, Grand Prize Winner
This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I’m so happy to have had. It makes me want to write better songs and has shown me that there can be a way forward for me in this songwriting journey, and I’m grateful for that.
Mason Caviness
Mason Caviness2022 Lyric Contest, Grand Prize Winner
Log In