 Road Ready Talent Contest - American Songwriter

Search
Cart 0
Menu

Draft-Talent-Contest-Graphics.png
Enter Today!

The Road Ready Talent Contest

Discovery Platform for Talent

The Road Ready Talent Contest is looking for artists that have already showcased a unique ability to craft and perform powerful songs that can galvanize a community of fans.

Unlike the Lyric & Song Contests, Road Ready is evaluating all aspects of the artist similar to other talent competitions like The Voice, American Idol, X Factor, and others.

The contest is open to unsigned Bands, Singers, Rappers, Duos & Solo artists from anywhere in the world in any style of music. 

Career Changing Opportunities

The prize package is designed to make an instant & material impact on an artists’ music career. 

The contest will conclude with three (3) finalists performing on stage at the historic Ryman Auditorium as part of American Songwriter’s 40th Anniversary celebration in November 2024.

The overall Grand Prize winner will be announced to a ‘live’ VIP audience and awarded the resources & professional network to take their music to the next level.

Our judges will include a mix of industry professionals, professional songwriters & A&R execs who can help our finalists elevate their music careers.

The winners of the contest will be determined by a mix of judges scores and a public vote. This will help drive our finalists to work on their fan engagement skills.

If You Are Roady Ready...

Enter Today!

2024 Road Ready Prizes Include

1 x Grand Prize Winner

Get $20,000 USD in cash.

Mentorship programs with A&R, Publishing, Booking, Management & More!

Win a 2-page feature in an American Songwriter Issue.

Be the featured artist on a 2025 American Songwriter Digital Cover.

Win a brand new TBD Guitar.

Nothing is more road ready than a brand new Ford Transit Passenger van ideal for touring. 

The Grand Prize winner will have the opportunity to sign a publishing deal with Savage Music. 

$10,000 flight credit from Southwest Airlines. 

$5,000 gas card to help fuel your touring demands. 

Extensive PR campaign TBD. 

Get magazines delivered to your door for one year. 

2 x Runner Ups

$2,500 USD in cash.

Mentorship programs with A&R, Publishing, Booking, Management & More!

Be featured in an American Songwriter Issue.

Get magazines delivered to your door for one year. 

20 x Finalists

Be featured on American Songwriter’s website.

Get magazines delivered to your door for one year. 

ENTER TODAY!

Judges Include Top Artists & Industry Executives

GettyImages-1489290992.jpg
Julia-Michaels-–-Main-Press-Photo-1-–-Photog-–-Name-1.jpg
PAGRwhiteLG2-1.jpg
559579_0010-1.jpg
GettyImages-142660533.jpg
Screen-Shot-2023-05-04-at-9.58.49-AM.png
unnamed-1.jpg
E92A9485-1.jpg
The_Band_Camino_2_14_230015-1.jpg
UrsoF6vY-1.jpeg
Nasri-Atweh-Press-Photo-1.jpeg
img_6690_480.jpg
9WdBobE4-1.jpeg
image001-1.jpg
ADAM-Studio-Console-1.jpg
4-1.jpg
Photo-Sep-07-2022-12-55-58-PM-1.jpg
Square.png
zZKrk1pA-1.jpeg
GettyImages-472124206.jpg
if4XLqRQ-1.jpeg
Steph-Headshot-Compressed96-1.jpg
TO3-JCc8-1.jpeg
Tariq_2-copy.jpg
A981BFB1-D7DC-4EA0-ACF3-0C638A6AAFAD_1_105_c.jpeg
JF.jpg
7.png
Screen-Shot-2023-06-22-at-9.05.32-AM.png
Matt-Maschi.jpg
5.png
SAMCOX8002.png
Previous
Next
ENTER TODAY!

Contest FAQ

When is the Deadline?

Deadline is TBD at 11:59:59 (CST)

Do I maintain ownership of my song?

Yes! We do NOT claim ownership in the materials you submit in conjunction with the Contest.

Is the Contest International?

Yes! Submissions from any country are allowed.

How much does it cost?

$35 per song submission

Is production quality a factor?

Everything is a factor a talent contest. Enter songs that best personify you as an artist.

How do I submit my songs?

Copy and paste a public link to your songs into the form at checkout. They can be hosted on any platform: SoundCloud, YouTube, etc.

Click here to see all Contest Rules

ENTER TODAY!

Thanks To The Sponsors For Supporting Songwriters and Artists
Previous
Next

© 2024 American Songwriter

Back to Top
Close

Log In