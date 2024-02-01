The Road Ready Talent Contest is looking for artists that have already showcased a unique ability to craft and perform powerful songs that can galvanize a community of fans.
Unlike the Lyric & Song Contests, Road Ready is evaluating all aspects of the artist similar to other talent competitions like The Voice, American Idol, X Factor, and others.
The contest is open to unsigned Bands, Singers, Rappers, Duos & Solo artists from anywhere in the world in any style of music.
The prize package is designed to make an instant & material impact on an artists’ music career.
The contest will conclude with three (3) finalists performing on stage at the historic Ryman Auditorium as part of American Songwriter’s 40th Anniversary celebration in November 2024.
The overall Grand Prize winner will be announced to a ‘live’ VIP audience and awarded the resources & professional network to take their music to the next level.
Our judges will include a mix of industry professionals, professional songwriters & A&R execs who can help our finalists elevate their music careers.
The winners of the contest will be determined by a mix of judges scores and a public vote. This will help drive our finalists to work on their fan engagement skills.
Get $20,000 USD in cash.
Mentorship programs with A&R, Publishing, Booking, Management & More!
Win a 2-page feature in an American Songwriter Issue.
Be the featured artist on a 2025 American Songwriter Digital Cover.
Win a brand new TBD Guitar.
Nothing is more road ready than a brand new Ford Transit Passenger van ideal for touring.
The Grand Prize winner will have the opportunity to sign a publishing deal with Savage Music.
$10,000 flight credit from Southwest Airlines.
$5,000 gas card to help fuel your touring demands.
Extensive PR campaign TBD.
$2,500 USD in cash.
Be featured in an American Songwriter Issue.
Be featured on American Songwriter’s website.