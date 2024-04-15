 Song Contest Winners - American Songwriter

Meet the Winners
2020 Song Contest Winner |
We Need More" By Taylor Fagins
2021 Song Contest Winner |
"Walk" By Lauryn Marie
2022 Song Contest Winner |
"Somebody" By Harper O'Neill, Meg Mcree
2023 Song Contest Winner | "What's It All Mean?" By Christian Gates-Bahlhorn
I entered because American Songwriter is a legendary publication, and I thought it would be a great way to get my song heard by people who would appreciate it.
India Ramey
India Ramey2023 Song Contest, Americana - Second Place
I was genuinely curious about how I could get my songs out to the world, I've been meaning to get my songs on American Songwriter for a while, but I wanted to make sure the material I was submitting had a chance of speaking to folks.
Christian Gate-Balhorn
Christian Gate-Balhorn2023 Song Contest, Grand Prize Winner
I love this magazine and what it stands for. I entered for exposure to new folks, trying to reach as may souls as I can with this message.
Bob Sima
Bob Sima2023 Song Contest, Top 25 Finalist
Click here to view the full list of contest winners

Log In