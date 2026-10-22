Megan Moroney Reveals the Weirdest Place She’s Ever Heard Her Music—And It’s Stranger Than You Can Imagine

Megan Moroney didn’t expect to hear her song there.

For Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians series, the country star sat down with pop hitmaker Alex Warren for a wide-ranging conversation, during which they each revealed the strangest place they’ve ever heard one of their songs being played.

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“I was getting laser hair removal on my entire body,” Moroney said. I was getting zapped in places you shouldn’t be zapped.”

It was then that the singer heard her 2023 single “I’m Not Pretty” playing over the speakers.

“You just hear that,” she said. “I was like, ‘OK.’”

Warren’s tale was equally hilarious, as he recounted, “We were on Warren Street, which is ironic, and one of my friends was getting arrested, and the cop in their car was playing ‘Ordinary,’ which was pretty rad.”

What to Know About Megan Moroney

The conversation came amid a busy year for Moroney. She released her latest LP, Cloud 9, in February, which welcomed fans into her pink-hued world.

“I feel like my fans will go on whatever ride I take them on. I feel like too, as just human beings, we have a lot of different moods,” Moroney said. “You don’t have to be one thing. You don’t have to be sad all the time. You don’t have to be pop all the time. You don’t have to be super country all the time.”

The LP included “Bells & Whistles,” a collaboration with Kacey Musgraves, an artist that Moroney has long loved.

“[It was a] full-circle moment where you’re like, ‘A younger me would never believe this. I know that the stars had to align to be here, but how did they align this much?’” she said. “That’s why I’m always like, ‘God is real.’ You know what I mean? Some things are coincidences, but not everything.”

As for the album’s accompanying tour, Moroney said the trek “almost like honoring my little-girl dreams.”

“I’ve been given this opportunity to have an arena tour: What do I want to do?” she said. “And it’s like, ‘I want to freaking fly in a window, and I want all my guitars to be bedazzled, and I want a new outfit every single night because it’s an arena tour and I can do it.’”

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