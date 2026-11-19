The CMA Awards on Wednesday night were full of memorable moments, including a Dolly Parton tribute, a Taylor Swift performance, and, of course, appearances by all our favorite country stars.

Megan Moroney, who was nominated for Song Of The Year and Female Vocalist Of The Year, lit up the stage with a performance of “Beautiful Things”.

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This year’s CMAs were dominated by our favorite leading ladies in the nominations. Ella Langley led the pack with nine, Miranda Lambert followed with seven, and Kacey Musgraves had five. Not to mention, Lainey Wilson hosted for the second year in a row, following her first time solo hosting the awards in 2025.

Last year, at the 59th Annual CMAs, Moroney performed her song “6 Months Later” in a fluffy pink robe with a crew of enthusiastic background dancers. The singer was up for seven nominations at the 2025 awards.

This year, in the Song Of The Year category, Moroney was up against Langley with “Be Her” and “Choosin’ Texas”, Kacey Musgraves with “Dry Spell” and Stephen Wilson Jr. with “Gary”. For the category of female vocalist, she competed with Langley, Lambert, Musgraves, and Lainey Wilson.

Megan Moroney Describes Her Shows as “Group Therapy”

Moroney has had quite the year, from releasing her album Cloud 9 in February to touring all over the states from New York City to Scottsdale, Arizona. Moroney, who has frequently described herself as an “emo cowgirl” in the past, compared her shows to group therapy in an interview with TODAY.

“I think it’s just a collective effort. In all of these venues we’ve played, like you’re never going to be the only person releasing whatever emotion you need to release at these shows.” Interviewer Willie Giest even highlighted her song “Medicine”, which seems to be a fan favorite.

“It’s very empowering to like, be in a room where everyone feels the same way,” she explained. “It’s like, wow, this person treated me like sh*t, and we’re angry about it together.”

If there’s anything to know about Megan Moroney, it’s that she brings relatable lyrics, emotions in every shade of pink, and killer vocals to whatever stage she walks onto. It’s no wonder her fans feel like they’re going to therapy when they’re at her concerts.

Photo by: John Shearer/Getty Images for Megan Moroney