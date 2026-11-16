From the Black Suit Johnny Cash’s Mother Helped Make to Dolly Parton’s Handwritten “Jolene” Lyrics: New Book Reveals Rare Pieces of Country Music History

Although the legendary voices of Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and Hank Williams once filled the airwaves, sadly, all three icons have passed away. For Williams, he passed away in January 1953. Cash died in September 2003. And for Dolly, she lost her brief battle with cancer back in August. While no longer here, their voices, influences, and legacies remain. And thanks to the Nashville Country Music Hall of Fame, fans could now own a piece of their history with a new book celebrating their lasting influence on the genre.

In collaboration with the Country Music Hall of Fame, Abbeville Press hoped to bring the museum to fans with the massive 348-page book. Called Treasures of Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the book was unlike any other. For starters, it featured the first black suit that Cash ever wore. The suit included a silver trim that was sewn on by his mother. But again, that was just the start.

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For Dolly, the publisher wanted to gift fans more than a lavish outfit. Nestled amongst the pages were handwritten lyrics from Dolly herself. And it wasn’t lyrics for a song that never hit the airwaves. It was for her iconic hit “Jolene.” Keeping with that same theme, the book placed original manuscripts for Williams’ “I Saw the Light” on the pages. That manuscript highlighted more handwritten notes and corrections.

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Even with Cash, Dolly, and Williams, that was just the start. Fans who purchased the book would get a look at Gram Parsons’ embroidered nudie suit and Shania Twain’s pink 1999 CMA Awards outfit. It also highlighted different eras in country music with Rose Maddox’s cowgirl outfit and Garth Brooks’ “No Fences” shirt.

Aside from costumes and lyrics, the book included rare posters, curated playlists, and behind-the-scenes photographs. Although helmed by Abbeville Press, the publishers couldn’t have done it without the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Over the decades, the Country Music Hall of Fame has consistently preserved the legacy of the genre. And that dedication included 2,000 costumes, 500,000 photographs, 300,000 recordings, and more than 500 historic instruments. Just a sample of the history packed within the organization, Treasures of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is available now.

For those wanting to own a journey through country music, the special collection is priced at $69. And while the museum continues to preserve the genre’s rich history in Nashville, the new book allows fans to experience a small piece of that legacy.

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)