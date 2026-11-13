On This Day in 1960, a Country Star Whose Musical Journey Began With a Devastating Childhood Accident Fulfilled His Grand Ole Opry Dream

Every country singer dreams of their invitation to that most sacred of institutions—the Grand Ole Opry. On this day (November 12) in 1960, that dream became a reality for singer-songwriter Hank Locklin. It was yet another accolade in a career full of them for Locklin, who landed 70 singles on the U.S. country chart including the No. 1 hit “Please Help Me I’m Falling”. He also reached the Top 10 with his version of “Why Baby Why”, which put young country singer-songwriter George Jones on the map in 1955.

In honor of the 66th anniversary of Hank Locklin’s Grand Ole Opry induction, we’re taking a look at his life and career.

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How a Childhood Accident Led to Country Music Stardom for Hank Locklin

The youngest of four children, Lawrence Hankins “Hank” Locklin was born on February 15, 1918, in the tiny village of McLellan, Florida.

Country music was an ever-present force in his life early on, becoming even more so after he was struck by a school bus at age nine.

“It almost mashed me flatter than a fritter,” Locklin told the Birmingham paper, per the New York Times.

His injuries confined the young boy to his bed for quite some time, and he filled the empty hours by learning to play guitar. By his teenage years — with a few amateur talent show victories and local radio appearances under his belt — Locklin dropped out of high school to become a traveling musician. He worked odd jobs to make ends meet, including on a farm and a shipyard.

Pappy Daily Helped Get Him His Big Break

Dismissed from participating in World War II due to his leg injury, Hank Locklin continued performing and began writing his own songs. He performed with a variety of bands before forming the Rocky Mountain Playboys, which became a regular radio fixture.

Thanks to his association with Harold “Pappy” Daily — George Jones’ earliest mentor — Locklin landed a contract with 4 Star Records in the late 1940s. He scored his first major hit the same year with the self-penned “The Same Sweet Girl”, which reached the U.S. country top 10. Four years later, he nabbed his first No. 1 hit with 1953’s “Let Me Be the One”.

In 1955, Locklin signed with RCA Victor and teamed up with legendary producer Chet Atkins. His career kicked into overdrive with Top 10 hits like “Why Baby Why” and “Geisha Girl”. Then, in 1960, he recorded and released “Please Help Me I’m Falling” after country singer Jim Reeves turned it down.

Locklin was certain he had a hit on his hands, and he was right. His version of “Please Help Me I’m Falling” spent 14 weeks atop the country chart and peaked in the Top 10 on the pop chart.

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The song’s success prompted the Grand Ole Opry to extend an invitation to Locklin, and he remained with the institution for 49 years.

[RELATED: 4 Country Hits From 1960 That Shaped the Future of Country Music]

Hank Locklin made his final Opry appearance in September 2007. On March 8, 2009, he died at his home in Brewton, Alabama, at age 91.

Featured image by David Redfern/Redferns