On this day (November 16) in 1968, the Jimi Hendrix Experience was at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Electric Ladyland. It was his final studio album and his final release with the Experience. The LP also contained his cover of Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower,” which became his highest-charting single in the United States.

Electric Ladyland was Hendrix’s best-selling and highest-charting album. It was also mentally and emotionally taxing for nearly everyone involved. Hendrix was a perfectionist and demanded multiple takes on almost every song. At the same time, he allowed his friends and family to hang out in the studio while they recorded. The result was a chaotic environment. Between Hendrix’s perfectionism and the rotating guests, his longtime producer, Chas Chandler, couldn’t take anymore. He walked away from the project after producing a handful of sessions. Later, Hendrix was credited as the LP’s sole producer.

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Chandler wasn’t the only person who grew frustrated and walked away. Bassist Noel Redding, who was also working with his band Fat Mattress, eventually got fed up with the months-long recording process. As a result, Hendrix played bass on many of the album’s tracks.

Jimi Hendrix’s Perfectionism Paid Off

However frustrating it was, Jimi Hendrix’s perfectionism paid off in the end. Electric Ladyland was his only No. 1 studio album in the United States. Additionally, the album has been certified 3x Platinum by the RIAA, making it one of his best-selling LPs. Only his debut, Are You Experienced, which was certified 6x Platinum, sold more.

Notably, the LP contained “All Along the Watchtower,” which peaked at No. 20 on the Hot 100. It was Hendrix’s only top 40 hit in the United States. It also went to No. 5 in the United Kingdom.

More than a massive hit, Hendrix’s cover of “All Along the Watchtower” garnered praise from Bob Dylan. Moreover, the cover changed how Dylan approached the song live for decades to come.

While Hendrix spent months making Electric Ladyland sound exactly how he wanted, he didn’t get the same amount of control over the cover art. He wanted a photo of the band sitting with children on the Alice in Wonderland sculpture in Central Park. He specifically wanted Linda Eastman (later, Linda McCartney) to take the photo. Instead, Reprise used a blurry psychedelic photo of Hendrix performing.

In the United Kingdom, Track Records used a photo of 19 fully nude women posing against a black background as the LP’s outer sleeve. As a result, several record stores deemed it pornographic and refused to sell the album. Other retailers sold it with the gatefold turned inside and some covered the image with a plain brown wrapper.

According to Hendrix’s official website, “Hendrix was furious when he first glanced at the UK album jacket design.”

“I don’t know anything about [the picture],” Hendrix said when the album hit stores. “I didn’t know it was going to be used.”

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