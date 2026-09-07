58 Years Ago, Jimi Hendrix Released the Definitive Version of a Bob Dylan Classic That Became His Only US Hit

On this day (September 2) in 1968, the Jimi Hendrix Experience released “All Along the Watchtower” as a single from Electric Ladyland. It peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Hendrix’s only top 40 hit in the United States. Moreover, Bob Dylan wrote a glowing review of the cover. In fact, Dylan liked this version so much that it informed how he approached the song in future concerts.

Dylan recorded “All Along the Watchtower” for John Wesley Harding. The album dropped on December 27, 1967. Hendrix began working on his version in January 1968. After months of remixing and overdubbing, he released it as the lead single from Electric Ladyland on September 2. Dylan issued it as a single, backed with “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight,” that November.

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An Arduous Recording Process

According to Songfacts, recording “All Along the Watchtower” was a months-long ordeal that caused serious friction within the Jimi Hendrix Experience. Bassist Noel Redding was frustrated with how many retakes Hendrix demanded while working on the song. At the same time, he was working with his other band, Fat Mattress. Eventually, he left before they finished the song. Traffic guitarist Dave Mason took his place. Later, Hendrix replaced Redding with Billy Cox.

The process also caused friction between Hendrix and his longtime producer Chas Chandler. He, too, was frustrated with the number of retakes Hendrix wanted to do. Additionally, the musician liked to pack the studio with friends and family while recording. Chandler didn’t just walk out on the “All Along the Watchtower” sessions. He excused himself from Electric Ladyland entirely. Although he had worked on previous sessions, he wasn’t credited as a producer on the album. This widened the rift between them.

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Hendrix didn’t like the mixes Chandler did for the song. He also didn’t like the overdubbed guitar parts played by sound engineer Tony Bongiovi. As a result, he spent three months remixing the song himself. When he was done, Hendrix mixed 16 tracks to create the final version of the single.

Bob Dylan Praised Jimi Hendrix’s Cover

Bob Dylan usually preferred covers of his work that stayed close to the original versions. For instance, he was a big fan of Johnny Rivers’ 1968 cover of “Positively 4th Street.” He said Rivers “…had the mandate down–the attitude, the melodic sense to complete and surpass even the feeling that I had put into it.”

While Jimi Hendrix changed almost everything about “All Along the Watchtower,” Dylan still praised his cover. “I liked Jimi Hendrix’s record of this, and ever since he died I’ve been doing it that way,” he wrote. “Strange how when I sing it, I always feel it’s a tribute to him in some kind of way.”

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