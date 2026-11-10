On This Day in 1980, Dolly Parton Released the Biggest Solo Hit of Her Career—a Song That Used Her Fingernails as an Instrument

On this day (November 10) in 1980, Dolly Parton released “9 to 5.” It was the theme song from the movie that gave Parton her big screen debut. It was also the centerpiece of her 1980 album 9 to 5 and Odd Jobs. The single reached the top of the Hot Country Songs chart in January 1981. It was also her only solo single to hit the top of the Hot 100, where it stayed for two nonconsecutive weeks.

Parton wrote the song between takes while on the 9 to 5 set. While composing the song, she discovered that she could create a rhythm that sounded like a typewriter with her long acrylic nails. It worked perfectly for a song and film about the lives of secretaries. Later, when Parton recorded the song, she added her fingernail percussion to the mix.

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“9 to 5” was more than a major chart hit for Parton. It also won Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance at the 1981 Grammy Awards. It also received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations.

Dolly Parton Recalls Writing “9 to 5”

According to Songfacts, Dolly Parton found inspiration for “9 to 5” from the film she was shooting. “I would watch things going on on the set,” she recalled. “At night, I would go back to the Hotel Bel-Air. I would get out my guitar, and I would start putting pieces together. I would work on songs, clicking my nails on a typewriter.”

The song also contains one of the late country legend’s favorite lyrics. “I had just made myself a cup of coffee, because I was going to spend two or three hours working on the song. I always drink coffee when I write,” she recalled. “And I just remember saying, ‘Tumble out of bed and stumble to the kitchen.’ What else are you doing? I looked at my coffee cup and thought, ‘Pour myself a cup of ambition.’”

[RELATED: On This Day in 1982, a Dolly Parton Classic Became the First Song to Top the Country Charts Twice]

The line stuck with her. “Sometimes, when those lines come, you just think, ‘Oh my goodness, that is so good. I’m so proud of myself,” Parton said. “Then, of course…I always look up and say, ‘Hey, thank you, Lord. I like that one.’”

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