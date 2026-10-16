On This Day in 1982, a Dolly Parton Classic Became the First Song to Top the Country Charts Twice

On this day (October 16) in 1982, Dolly Parton topped the Hot Country Songs chart with “I Will Always Love You.” It was the first song to reach No. 1 on the chart twice. The classic first topped the country chart in 1974. Nearly a decade later, Parton rereleased it, and it returned to the top.

It is common for songs to reach the No. 1 spot, fall a few chart positions, and return to the top. That isn’t what happened here. Instead, this was two No. 1 recordings of the same song by the same artist. It was a testament to the song’s power and longevity. Roughly eight years later, Whitney Houston reaffirmed the song’s strength with her legendary pop arrangement.

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Dolly Parton Wrote an Immortal Classic

Dolly Parton wrote “I Will Always Love You” in the early 1970s. As the story goes, she wrote the song while trying to break away from Porter Wagoner, who didn’t want to let her go. Eventually, she played this song for him, and he finally relented. She then released it as the second single from Jolene, and it became the second of four consecutive No. 1 singles.

In 1982, Parton recorded a new version of “I Will Always Love You” for the Best Little Whorehouse in Texas soundtrack. RCA released it as the lead single from the album, backed with “Do I Ever Cross Your Mind” in July 1982. A little more than three months later, it made its way to the top of the chart.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1978, Dolly Parton Was Enjoying Her Second Multi-Week Run at No. 1 With an Album That Produced Two Pop Hits]

Surprisingly, this wasn’t the last time Parton had a hit with “I Will Always Love You.” She released a third version of the hit in 1995. That year, she recorded it as a duet with Vince Gill for her album Something Special. Their rendition peaked at No. 15. While it didn’t top the chart, it did bring Dolly Parton and Vince Gill the CMA Award for Vocal Event of the Year.

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