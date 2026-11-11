On This Day in 1981, Reba McEntire Stepped Into a Nashville Studio and Recorded the Song That Would Become Her First No. 1 Hit

If you flashed back to this day in 1981 and visited Woodland Sound Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, you would be graced by the presence of a fledgling country icon about to record her first No. 1 hit. That soon-to-be icon is Reba McEntire, working on “Can’t Even Get The Blues”.

McEntire had already earned a string of hits for herself by the time this song came around, but this mid-tempo track put her into a new stratosphere of fame. Revisit how this hit was made below.

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On This Day in 1981, The Country Star Recorded Her First No. 1 Hit

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This song was a sonic departure for McEntire. Early in her career, she focused on slow ballads. This song was a welcome change of tempo, which undoubtedly contributed to its runaway success. Originally reserved for another artist, Jacky Ward, McEntire fought to add it to her catalog. Luckily, she did, setting herself up for an enduring career as a chart-topper.

McEntire’s slower ballads are the perfect opportunity for her to showcase her emotionality; this song, however, was a driving anthem that appealed to a wide range of listeners. The storyline follows a woman who’s been hurt so many times that she can’t even drum up the ability to be heartbroken.

“This is where it ought to hurt / Seems like every time you leave me / You try to think of something worse / I can’t even get the blues no more / I try to worry like I did before / And nothing happens when I walk the floor / So what am I supposed to do,” the lyrics read.

No surprise this song ran up the charts, being a relatable sentiment for many. The song stayed at No. 1 for one week, becoming her first of 24 chart-toppers. Revisit the song above.

Reba McEntire’s Other Number One Hits

McEntire’s other No. 1 hits include “You’re The First Time I’ve Thought About Leaving”, “How Blue”, “Somebody Should Leave”, “Whoever’s In New England”, “Little Rock”, and “What Am I Gonna Do About You” among others.

Shockingly, some of McEntire’s most memorable offerings didn’t hit the top of the charts. Neither “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia” nor “Fancy” went No. 1. However, they earned a more enduring kind of fame that chart success can’t always predict. McEntire is a rare artist who’s earned hits throughout her career. Her mainstream success hasn’t been confined to a single decade.

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