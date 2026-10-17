On This Day in 1990, One-Half of Country Music’s Favorite Mother-Daughter Duo Announced Her Retirement

On this day (October 17) in 1990, Naomi Judd announced that she was stepping away from the music industry. The emotional announcement came after she received a hepatitis C diagnosis. As the Judds, she and her daughter, Wynonna, left an indelible mark on country music. They helped take the genre back to its roots while dominating the charts for nearly a decade. As a result, Naomi’s retirement came as a heavy blow to the genre and its fans. Fortunately, she didn’t plan to walk away immediately.

After years of trying to get into the music business, the Judds burst onto the scene in 1984 with their debut EP Wynonna and Naomi. The collection’s second single, “Mama He’s Crazy,” reached the top of the chart, kicking off a long string of hits. They notched 14 No. 1 singles by the end of the decade. The duo also brought home multiple CMA, ACM, and Grammy awards. More importantly, they were among the acts that helped spark a resurgence of traditional-sounding country music that heavily influenced the following decade.

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Naomi Judd Announces Her Retirement

In October 1990, the Judds appeared to be on top of the world. They had just taken home their third consecutive CMA Duo of the Year award. At the same time, their final album, Love Can Build a Bridge, was climbing the chart. However, Naomi Judd had been diagnosed with hepatitis C and her health was declining. They held an emotional press conference to share the news.

“I prayed about it for several weeks,” Naomi began. “Then, I realized I have to resign. I have to retire from the music industry that I love so much,” she added.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1984, Country Music’s Legendary Mother-Daughter Duo Released Their Chart-Topping Debut Album]

The duo had some good news for fans, too. “This isn’t the end. It’s just another continuing chapter of the Judds saga,” she said. They announced a farewell tour, which kept them on the road until December 1991. The final stop was recorded and broadcast as The Judds: Their Final Concert.

That wasn’t all, though. Wynonna Judd announced that she would embark on a solo career. She released her debut single, “She Is His Only Need,” in January 1992.

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