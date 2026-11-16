On this day (November 16) in 2002, the Rolling Stones performed at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas for David Bonderman’s 60th birthday. Robin Williams opened the show with a stand-up comedy set before John Mellencamp took the stage. The Stones headlined the event with a 17-song set packed with classics.

The Rolling Stones kicked off their Licks Tour in September 2002 in support of Forty Licks, a compilation album celebrating 40 years of hits. With no new material to promote, the tour featured setlists packed with hits and fan favorites. The private show for Bonderman’s birthday came between their November 14 show in San Diego, California, and their November 23 show in San Antonio, Texas.

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According to The Times, the evening started with cocktails and a 45-minute set from Robin Williams, who also took the stage between bands later in the evening. After Williams’ set, Mellencamp took the stage. Then, the Stones closed the night. The crowd was limited to roughly 500 of the Texas billionaire’s closest friends and associates. No tickets were available for purchase.

Bonderman’s total budget for the evening was $7 million, making it one of the most expensive private concerts in history. Ten years later, he hired Paul McCartney to headline his 70th birthday celebration. John Fogerty was the opening act and Williams returned as emcee.

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The Rolling Stones Performed a Collection of Hits for the Exclusive Crowd

The Rolling Stones typically played 21-song sets on their Licks Tour. They only had time for 17 songs during their private gig at the Hard Rock in Las Vegas. Interestingly, they didn’t play “Happy Birthday” for their billionaire host. They did, however, play some of the best songs from their discography. Check out the full setlist below.

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” “It’s Only Rock n Roll (But I Like It)” “If You Can’t Rock Me” “Don’t Stop” “All Down the Line” “Dead Flowers” “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” “Live with Me” “Street Fighting Man” “Slipping Away” “Before They Make Me Run” “Tumbling Dice” “You Got Me Rocking” “Start Me Up” “Honky Tonk Women” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” “Brown Sugar” (Encore)

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