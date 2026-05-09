5 Amazing Album Openers From The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones’ catalog can stand toe-to-toe with any rock band you might imagine. Not only is the quality of their work exceedingly high, but they’ve also released more great stuff over the years by dint of their sheer longevity.

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Along the way, they’ve come up with some unforgettable album-opening songs. Here are just five out of the many that we could easily have highlighted for their excellence.

“Sympathy For The Devil” from ‘Beggars Banquet’ (1968)

Technically, the “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” single that preceded the release of The Stones’ Beggars Banquet album had already let fans know that the band was leaving behind the psychedelic era for grittier fare. “Sympathy For The Devil” ensured that there was no doubt about their retrenchment to their bruising roots. That said, the song does feature some eclectic elements, such as the thrilling conga work of Rocky Dzidzomu. But in terms of temperament, it’s uncompromising, unapologetic, and undeniably Stonesy as we tend to imagine them.

“Gimme Shelter” from ‘Let It Bleed’ (1971)

The Stones generally shied away from overtly political material. But they often did a great job with songs that reflected the emotional tenor of the times without speaking directly about issues of the day. “Gimme Shelter” epitomizes this approach. In the lyrics, Mick Jagger subtly hints at how the lines could easily blur between the so-called “love” generation and the violent chaos of the times. Honestly, Jagger need not have sung a note, and you could still get the idea from the thrilling music, all hallucinatory guitars and lurching rhythms that paint a vivid picture.

“Rocks Off” from ‘Exile On Main St.’ (1972)

A great opening song should ideally hint at some of the vibes that the rest of the album is trying to convey. In that respect. “Rocks Off” truly fits the bill. The production style, where all the instruments mesh into an indistinct blur, made its way through the entire Exile On Main St. album. Even free from the context of the record, the song works just fine. Mick Jagger sings about how it’s getting harder and harder for him to find pure joy within the maelstrom of daily life. He should have just listened to the out-of-nowhere mariachi horns at the margins of this track if he wanted a smile.

“Start Me Up” from ‘Tattoo You’ (1981)

The Stones famously did an incredible archaeology job on Tattoo You, digging through the bones of the past to find valuable stuff. “Start Me Up”, in its foundational form, had been lying around in the vaults for years. They had originally tried the song as reggae. Somewhere along the line, they briefly stumbled upon the iconic three-note riff we all know and love. Basing the song around that was a stroke of genius. You hardly even notice when all is said and done that the song is technically about auto racing. (Seriously, check out those lyrics.)

“Love Is Strong” from ‘Voodoo Lounge’ (1994)

The other four on this list were somewhat obvious choices. We thought we’d go a little off the beaten path with the fifth choice. That’s not to say that “Love Is Strong” isn’t deserving. It’s just that people often (wrongfully) write off late-period Stones stuff without giving it a fair listen. Leading off Voodoo Lounge, the song somehow manages to encompass both the pace of a ballad and the grind of a much more forceful rocker. There is plenty of open space in this track. When Mick Jagger fills it with his vocals, he offers a cacophony of growls and groans that testify to the narrator’s desire.

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