Session/Year Song Title Writer(s) **Bolded names represent the Grand Prize Winner for that year

Jan/Feb 2024 Remind Me of Me Brenda Cay, Mitch Collins

Mar/Apr 2024 Love Washes Off Michael R.J. Roth

Jan/Feb 2023 The Woman in Black Tracy Richardson

Mar/Apr 2023 Christine Lacy Green

May/Jun 2023 The Neon in Her Eyes Craig Hendricks

Jul/Aug 2023 Painting Pickets Christine Merritt, Gregory Becker, Michelle Creber

Sep/Oct 2023 Wine Well Spent Eryn Michel, Kimberly Shires

Nov/Dec 2023 Who I’m From Trent Fisher, Terri Jo Box, Russell Sutton

Jan/Feb 2022 Blue September Morn Rich Deans

Mar/Apr 2022 Out Where The Wind Blows Free Dan Edwards

May/Jun 2022 Ain’t No Wrong Way Rachel Gore, Thomm Jutz

Jul/Aug 2022 These Two Hands Jim Chalker

Sep/Oct 2022 Even the House Misses You Laura Lemons

Nov/Dec 2022 Long Line of Cars Mason Caviness, Emily Rose

Jan/Feb 2021 Some Boys Grow Up To Be Soldiers Brian Estes

Mar/Apr 2021 Angels Diane Smith

May/Jun 2021 Remembered Cameron Burleson

Jul/Aug 2021 Anymore Chelsea McWilliams, Tim Allard

Sep/Oct 2021 Road That Coal Made Black Ryan T. Miller

Nov/Dec 2021 Don’t Waste the Rain Chuck Thomas

Jan/Feb 2020 Asking For A Friend Ryan T. Miller

Mar/Apr 2020 Aphrodite Wire and Wood Joe Black

May/Jun 2020 Echo Matt Dunn

Jul/Aug 2020 Love Was Just a Word Shawn Byrne

Sep/Oct 2020 This Long Life Mark Miller

Nov/Dec 2020 The Blindness Excuse William Simons

Jan/Feb 2019 Evangeline Jeremy Dion

Mar/Apr 2019 Mary Dyer Todd Hearon

May/Jun 2019 Changing (While Staying The Same) Mike Guiney

Jul/Aug 2019 Cradle Of The Moon Lucy LeBlanc

Sep/Oct 2019 Where The River Runs Clear Scott D. Smith

Nov/Dec 2019 Parallel Universes Larry E. Black

Jan/Feb 2018 Every Drink Tells A Story (For Merle) Gary Hale

Mar/Apr 2018 Be Good To Your Woman Thurston Wilkes

Jul/Aug 2018 Which Way Is Home? Brett Gurzick

Sep/Oct 2018 If I Were A Bottle Samantha Elin

Nov/Dec 2018 The Captain’s Son Ryan T. Miller

Jan/Feb 2017 Language Of The Broken-hearted Mike Guiney

Mar/Apr 2017 Come And Go Town Don Owens

May/Jun 2017 My Prayin’ Knees Patrycya Hill

Jul/Aug 2017 Highway Sky Adrian Gronseth

Sep/Oct 2017 If It Mattered Jane Fallon

Nov/Dec 2017 Old Habits Eryn Michel

Jan/Feb 2016 Outlaws Lizzie Quinlan

Mar/Apr 2016 War Stories Kevin Dudley

May/Jun 2016 Billy (Off The Line) Mark Rostenko

Jul/Aug 2016 Set In Her Ways Rick Leather

Sep/Oct 2016 Get-Away Car Kerann Christopherson

Nov/Dec 2016 You Make Sense Jay Madera

Jan/Feb 2015 Lost And Found Kristen Sullivan

Mar/Apr 2015 No Such Thing (As You And Me) Owen Danoff

May/Jun 2015 Marriage Ain’t The End of Being Lonely Emily Scott Robinson

Jul/Aug 2015 She Only Loves Me When She Lies Heath Johnson

Sep/Oct 2015 Running Out Of Texas Greg Stielstra

Nov/Dec 2015 Tomorrow’s Just A Promise Mike Guiney

May/Jun 2014 Lonely Pretty Things Blair Bodine

Jul/Aug 2014 Smoke Matt Jordan

Sep/Oct 2014 Reasons To Run Brittany Hadley